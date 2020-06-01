LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville City FC announced Monday the date of their first game in new stadium, Lynn Family Stadium. The soccer club plays Birmingham Legion on Saturday, April 11.

The team is coming off a 3-1 USL Championship loss to Real Monarchs, falling short of their quest for a three-peat as USL Champions.

“Words can’t express how excited we are to open our own stadium built specifically to host championship soccer,” Louisville City President Brad Estes said. “In many ways, everything we have done as a club has been leading up to this point.”

Lynn Family Stadium originally broke ground in 2018.

