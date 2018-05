LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – Louisville City Football Club is one step closer to a soccer stadium in Butchertown!

LCFC acquired $21.7 million in tax increment financing from the state. This allows for the team to move through to the next phase of the project.

The construction is set to begin in August.

The price tag of the total project is estimated at $193 million. It will be funded by the club's investors and bank loans.

