LOUISVILLE, Ky. — While the 2019 football season is just getting started, Louisville City FC is already looking toward 2020. Season tickets for LouCity FC's 2020 season go on sale Monday morning.

The 2020 season will be LouCity's first in the brand new Lynn Family Stadium. The stadium in Butchertown is slated to be finished next spring. The new stadium will provide permanent seating for 11,700 fans with a capacity of 14,000, according to the team's website.

Season tickets range from $272 to $1,105, depending on which section you choose. A unique feature on LouCity's website is the "See Your Seat" page, where you can use an interactive map to get a preview of the view you'll have from each seat. You can view that map on the LouCity website.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public at 9 a.m. on September 9. For more information and to buy tickets, visit the LouCity website.

