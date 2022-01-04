Meet the woman who the UofL women call their 'Team Grandma'

Despite a near-death experience, Holmesetta Green has only missed one Louisville women's basketball game.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — From her UofL hat to her UofL jacket to her decked-out UofL sneakers, there's no question that Holmesetta Green is a Louisville Cardinals superfan.

"I've been with them since the very first day that they started playing women's basketball," Green said.

She's a former player herself and loves seeing the Cardinal women hit the court. She's only missed one game - and it was for a pretty valid reason.

"I had surgery... I was near death," she said. "I asked God the last week - please God, let me do two things: go to the girls' basketball games and also go home for Thanksgiving to see my family."

Thankfully, her fervent prayer worked and she was able to make it to those games.

The women's team took note of Green's dedication. Earlier this year, Green was able to speak with the players she loves so dearly.

"She's like our team grandma. She loves us all to death," said UofL's Hailey Van Lith. "She's been through a lot and when she talked to us, she told us about the battles she has been through in life and it just humbles you."

Green was overwhelmed and honored to be viewed so respectfully by her favorite team.

"I hope I've done something good," she said.

Green wasn't able to make it to the Final Four match because of a graduation in her family that she said she just couldn't miss.

