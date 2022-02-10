UofL women's basketball game against Virginia canceled due to UVA travel issues

Coach Jeff Walz said they will try to reschedule the Think Pink game for later in the season.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Thursday night's game between the University of Louisville and the University of Virginia women's basketball teams has been canceled, resulting in a Virginia forfeit.

The game, which was scheduled for Feb. 10 at 7 p.m. at the KFC Yum! Center, was canceled due to "mechanical and aircraft crew staffing issues" that impacted the Cavaliers' travel to Louisville, according to a statement on the University of Virginia website.

The University of Louisville said fans who purchased tickets to the game will receive an email with information if the game is rescheduled.

If a fan bought a single-game ticket, they will receive a refund. If the game is not rescheduled, season ticket holders will be given refund options at the end of the season.

UofL women's basketball head coach Jeff Walz said in a tweet that he was disappointed about the cancelation, especially since this was set to be the Think Pink game for breast cancer awareness.

It is disappointing for everyone that tonight’s game vs UVA has been cancelled. I know what a special night our Breast Cancer Awareness/Think Pink game is for so many. We are working to make this happen for a game later this year. We will keep you posted! — Jeff Walz (@CoachJeffWalz) February 10, 2022

Walz said Louisville is working on finding another game this season to hold the event.

"We will keep you posted," he said in the tweet.

The next game scheduled for the Cards is against Notre Dame on Sunday, Feb. 13 at the KFC Yum! Center.

MORE SPORTS NEWS

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.