No. 1 Cardinals remain undefeated, clinch ACC Conference Championship

The UofL women's volleyball team beat No. 3 Pitt Wednesday night in Pittsburgh. They will finish the regular season against Notre Dame Friday.

PITTSBURGH — The No. 1-ranked University of Louisville Cardinals took home another win Wednesday night, remaining undefeated with only one game left in the season.

With a 25-19, 25-19, 17-25, 25-21 win over No. 3. Pitt, Louisville clinched sole possession of the ACC Conference Championship in Pittsburgh's Fitzgerald Field House. This was UofL's fifth win over a top-ten opponent this season.

The Cardinals hit .312 with 11 blocks and six aces. Claire Chaussee and Anna DeBeer combined for 31 kills and Anna Stevenson added 12 kills and seven blocks, snapping Pitt's eight-match streak.

UofL remains undefeated at 27-0 and 17-0 in the ACC. The Cardinals will finish their season as they host Notre Dame for Senior Night on Friday, Nov. 27.

In year five under coach Dani Busboom Kelly, the team has been the highest-ranking volleyball team in program history. In October, Busboom Kelly talked about the team's chances at winning it all this year.

"You don't want to avoid the elephant in the room, which is what our goal is," Louisville head coach Dani Busboom Kelly said. "And that it's achievable to be able to win a national championship."

The team brought back three All-Americans in outside hitter Anna Debeer, setter Tori Dilfer and Stevenson. It also got back 2020 ACC Defensive Player of the Year Amaya Tillman as well as All-ACC Honoree Aiko Jones.

