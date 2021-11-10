Louisville pulls away from Southern in 2nd half, wins 72-60

The Cardinals were without their coach, Chris Mack, who started serving a 20-day, six-game suspension imposed by the University of Louisville.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Noah Locke scored 16 points and Louisville opened its 108th season with its 21sts consecutive home-opening win, beating the Southern Jaguars 72-60.

The Cardinals were without their coach, Chris Mack, who started serving a 20-day, six-game suspension imposed by the University of Louisville and not the NCAA.

Assistant coach Mike Pegues earned the win as acting head coach.

