Louisville pulls away from Southern in 2nd half, wins 72-60

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Noah Locke scored 16 points and Louisville opened its 108th season with its 21sts consecutive home-opening win, beating the Southern Jaguars 72-60. 

The Cardinals were without their coach, Chris Mack, who started serving a 20-day, six-game suspension imposed by the University of Louisville and not the NCAA. 

Assistant coach Mike Pegues earned the win as acting head coach.

The Cards' next game is Nov. 12 against Furman University Paladins at the KFC Yum! Center.

