Louisville pulls away from Southern in 2nd half, wins 72-60

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Noah Locke scored 16 points and Louisville opened its 108th season with its 21sts consecutive home-opening win, beating the Southern Jaguars 72-60.
The Cardinals were without their coach, Chris Mack, who started serving a 20-day, six-game suspension imposed by the University of Louisville and not the NCAA.
Assistant coach Mike Pegues earned the win as acting head coach.
