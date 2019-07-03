LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – The Louisville Bats will become the Derby City Mint Juleps for two games during the 2019 season.

The team will wear special Mint Julep caps and jerseys during two home games: Saturday, April 13 at 2 p.m. against the Gwinnett Striper (That is Thunder at Slugger Day), and Saturday, April 27 at 6:30 p.m. against Norfolk Tides.

During those two games, Mint Juleps will also be sold to celebrate the Derby season. They will come in commemorative logoed Derby City Mint Julep 15 oz cups.

Derby City Mint Juleps merchandise

Louisville Bats

The Derby City Mint Julep logo vibrant, fun, and friendly. The color scheme includes two shades of mint with hot pink, purple, and gold accents. The jerseys also have argyle sleeves to represent jockey silks.

If you would like to purchase any of the Derby City Mint Juleps merchandise, click here.