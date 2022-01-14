Smith, Van Lith rally No. 3 Louisville women past Syracuse

Louisville finished 34 of 66 from the field, with every basket needed to put away Syracuse.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kianna Smith and Hailey Van Lith each scored 20 points, with Van Lith making a couple of clutch baskets to spark a critical 9-0 run in the final minutes to help No. 3 Louisville escape Syracuse 84-71 Thursday night.

The determined Orange rallied to tie the game at 62 early in the fourth before Smith and Van Lith delivered consecutive 3s to give the Cardinals a 68-64 edge. Van Lith made another basket before Olivia Cochran followed with a three-point play to make it 73-66 as the Cardinals won their 14th in a row.

''Personally, it's confidence,'' said Smith. ''We put in a lot of work, so those shots are shots we practice every day. Shooting them is just normal, it's not high-pressure situations.''

Smith made 4 of 7 3-pointers and 8 of 12 shots overall, while Van Lith was 9 of 16 and 2 of 6 from deep. Louisville finished 34 of 66 from the field, with every basket needed to put away Syracuse.

Christianna Carr had 19 points for Syracuse.

Up next for Louisville is a trip to Boston College on Sunday, Jan. 16.

