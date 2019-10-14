LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Have you ever wanted to be part of getting the crowd pumped before basketball games at the KFC Yum! Center?

The Cards are shooting a special fan intro for the 2019-20 season on Monday, Oct. 14 and are asking fans to participate.

The video shoot will take place at Shawnee Park on the Cornell Bradley Court where the beloved Dirt Bowl is held every summer.

Few details about the event weren’t made available but the Cards are asking fans to wear red to show their support. It's unclear if the coaches and players will be in attendance.

That event takes place at 6:30 p.m.

