UofL vs. Syracuse game scheduled for Wednesday postponed due to COVID-19 protocol

Someone within the Louisville basketball program tested positive for COVID-19, according to a team spokesperson.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The University of Louisville men’s basketball game against Syracuse scheduled for Wednesday night has been postponed, according to UofL Sports Information Director Kenny Klein.

Klein said the postponement was a result of a positive COVID-19 test within the basketball program and the quarantining and contact tracing that followed. He said the team is following the ACC Medical Advisory Group protocols.

The Cardinals were supposed to play at Syracuse and left Louisville Tuesday.

The game will be rescheduled to a later date.

Tonight's game at Syracuse has been postponed.

