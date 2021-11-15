Cross, Williamson help lead Louisville past Navy 77-60

Cross and Williamson led a bench effort that totaled 38 points for the Cardinals (2-1).

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Matt Cross scored 14 points and Samuell Williamson added 13 to lead Louisville past Navy 77-60 on Monday night.

Cross and Williamson led a bench effort that totaled 38 points for the Cardinals (2-1). Starters Noah Locke and Jae’lyn Withers had 12 and 11 points, respectively. Cross made all four of his 3-pointers.

John Carter Jr. scored 15 points and Daniel Deaver added 12 for the Midshipmen (1-2).

A 3-pointer by Malik Williams gave Louisville a 29-15 lead midway through the first half and the Cardinals went on to lead 45-33 at halftime despite scoring just one point in the final 1:50.

The Cardinals pushed their lead to 52-35 by the first official timeout of the second half. The teams struggled to score in the final five minutes as Louisville outscored Navy 3-2.

Louisville had 18 assists on 28 baskets. Mason Faulkner and Williams had five each.

Louisville didn't win the MegaBowl like the Flint Tropics. But Mike Pegues challenged his team to treat Sunday's practice leading into Navy with that intensity. And it led to a solid defensive performance. "Energy, effort, communication, commitment, investment. What we're about.” pic.twitter.com/q4g4yQzZFq — Tyler Greever (@Tyler_Greever) November 16, 2021

