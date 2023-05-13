LouCity's attack breaks through in convincing 3-1 win over Miami FC

The boys in purple went on to limit Miami to four shots — two on target — and convert a pair of chances themselves.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — In nine prior games across all competitions, Louisville City FC found itself getting results without scoring multiple goals. But coach Danny Cruz remained steadfast in suggesting the offense would eventually fire.

And on Saturday night it did as LouCity blasted visiting Miami FC by a 3-1 score.

Dylan Mares netted his first goal in purple, Brian Ownby curled in the go-ahead strike, and Sean Totsch remained steady as ever from the penalty spot to put an exclamation point on another memorable night at Lynn Family Stadium.

“A lot of people were worried about it. I’m not worried about it,” Cruz said of LouCity’s scoring drought. “I made it clear: We create chances, and there was poor execution there in a few games. Every year since I’ve been here, the question comes at some point.

“…We’re getting healthy. There’s a lot of competition. And tonight was a really good night for the group. Ultimately, once guys start feeling it going into the back of the net, more will continue to come.”

Attendance measured in at 11,279. That’s not counting 323 dogs on hand for the club’s second “Pups at the Pitch” game benefitting the Kentucky Humane Society.

As a result, LouCity improved to 5-2-2 with its 17 points good for second on the table. The boys in purple haven’t lost in their last five USL Championship games.

Saturday’s outcome didn’t arrive without its adversity. Mares converted in the sixth minute, finishing a rebounded shot via teammate Rasmus Thellufsen. But from there, the rest of the first half saw City absorb a Miami FC penalty kick and three yellow cards, including a caution to a frustrated Cruz.

“We were poor with the ball in the first half,” Ownby said. “We turned the ball over too much and allowed them to dictate the game a little bit. We went and changed a few things with Danny and the staff. I think you saw in the second half we were able to control the flow and the second balls and areas of the field.”

Ownby’s bit of brilliance capped a 62nd-minute sequence that saw Elijah Wynder play into Wilson Harris, who tapped back out to the veteran winger. Soon after, defender Amadou Dia — who fouled to send Miami to the spot in the first half — won a penalty of his own before Totsch buried the try in the 70th minute.

LouCity scored multiple goals in a game for the first time since its March 11 season opener at Orange County SC. Saturday’s victory pulled the boys in purple to within a point of the Eastern Conference-leading Charleston Battery — and with a game in hand.

“Even through that stretch of not scoring as many goals as we’d like, there’s not a lack of belief,” Totsch said. “That’s not what this team and this club is about. We’ve worked on some things, and tonight guys had confidence and buried their chances.”

It’s another week and a half before City returns to the pitch to host FC Tulsa at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 24.

