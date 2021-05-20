Former Cardinal Paolo DelPiccolo continues to lead LouCity

The club's longtime captain leads the team in goals this season.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — When he left the University of Louisville after a successful soccer career to go pro in the sport, LouCity captain Paolo DelPiccolo never thought he'd be back in the city as a soccer player.

"I would've said you're crazy," DelPiccolo said. "Because when I left, there was no soccer in this city. And I didn't think the city could support a soccer team. I was completely wrong."

That's something he learned when he came back to play against the club. His last stop before landing with LouCity was in Charlotte, which came after stints in Germany, Montreal and Arizona. When the midfielder came to Louisville to play with the Charlotte Independence, he was impressed.

"It was the best game of the year," DelPiccolo said. "They had fans that cared, wanted to be there and came out in numbers. It still is that way."

So he took note of it. The Colorado native wanted to come play in a place he was familiar with and where his girlfriend was from. He reached out to then head coach James O'Connor, but the club didn't have a spot for DelPiccolo at the time. That changed when his agent reached out to him.

"He said, 'Do you still want to go to Louisville,'" DelPiccolo recalled. "And I said, 'Of course.'"

It was a wise decision. DelPiccolo became the club's captain in 2017, one year after joining it. He was a part of two USL title victories, including being named USL Championship MVP in 2017.

"I'm loud, I'm animated and I'm emotional," DelPiccolo said. "My job has always been to be somewhat of a leader. So that's always fit my personality."

The UofL alum leads the team in goals this season with two and has become one of the stable faces of the franchise. He was even one of the players that also served as a coach at one point before former head coach John Hackworth came.

"There's a lot of us that remain and kind of carry the ideas and culture," DelPiccolo said. "It's just nice. I feel comfortable here. And that's why it's easy to be here."

That's how Louisville has become something of another home to a guy who's now invested plenty of years in the city. It's been a different experience now than when he was just a college kid from Colorado who didn't know much at all about the culture of the area.

"It definitely feels like a home," DelPiccolo said. "The lack of stability is sometimes not great from a soccer standpoint. I've seen a whole lot of stuff. I've played with a million different types of players from all over the world and for me to do that, it's been awesome to just meet everybody and learn all these different cultures."

Now, he knows the local one well enough and continues to take pride in being LouCity's captain.

"The UofL thing is kind of a cool connection," DelPiccolo said. "But I'm very proud and very dedicated no matter where I'm playing. And especially on a team that puts the trust in me to be captain."

