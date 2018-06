Louisville, Ky. (WHAS11) - Louisville City FC just announced they're hosting Nashville SC in the next round of the US Open Cup.

This announcement comes after Lou. City beat favored Major League Soccer team New England Revolution in the fourth round on Tuesday.

Lou. City beat Nashville SC in the season opener, 2 to 0, at Slugger Field. Nashville beat City, also 2 to 0, at First Tennessee Park in early May.

Tickets for the fifth round start at $17 and will go on sale June 8.

© 2018 WHAS-TV