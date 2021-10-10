Saints top Washington 33-22

The Saints will head into their bye week with a 3-2 record

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Saints took down the Washington Football Team 33-22 at FedEx Field behind stingy red zone defense and Jameis Winston bombs.

Winston threw an interception on the team's first drive of the game but he quickly bounced back.

On their next drive, Winston found a streaking Deonte Harris for a 72-yard score to give the Saints a 7-3 lead.

Harris would leave the game with a hamstring injury and not return.

Washington strung together a 12-play drive but was held to another field goal.

The Football Team led 7-6 at the end of the first quarter. Less than a minute into the second quarter on a five-yard Antonio Gibson touchdown.

Alvin Kamara scored his first touchdown on a run up the middle to tie the game at 13. Newly signed kicker Cody Parkey would miss his first extra-point attempt with the Saints.

After that, neither the Saints nor the Football Team put together a positive drive until right before halftime.

As time expired in the first half Jameis Winston threw up a Hail Mary and Marquez Callaway came down with it to give the Saints a 20-13 lead at halftime.

Winston threw for 279 yards and four touchdowns.

The Saints would lead for the rest of the game.

Washington scored the only points of the third quarter on Dustin Hopkins's third field goal of the contest midway through the first quarter to cut the Saint's lead to 20-16.

Winston connected with Callaway again for a 12-yard touchdown to extend the Saints lead to 27-16 with 12 minutes remaining.

Gibson would score again for Washington on the following drive 27-22.

Winston and the Saint offense followed that up with an eight-play drive to put the game out of reach. Kamara scored the touchdown on that drive on a 19-yard pass from Winston.

Kamara carried the ball 16 times for 71 yards and also had 5 catches for 51 yards.