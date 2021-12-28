NFL Power Rankings Week 17: Bengals back in top 10; Bills trending up; Cardinals drop

While the Packers and Rams were able to escape with narrow wins, the Chiefs, Bucs and Cowboys all dominated as the playoff picture continues to take shape.

LOS ANGELES — Locked On NFL's Week 17 Power Rankings feature an identical top five to last week's top five after the Packers, Chiefs, Rams, Bucs and Cowboys all came away with wins.

While the Packers and Rams were able to escape with narrow wins, the Chiefs, Bucs and Cowboys all stepped on the throats of their opponents this week as we near the playoffs.

All five teams have clinched spots in the playoffs.

Elsewhere, we had the Cincinnati Bengals jump back into the top 10 after an offensive explosion against the Ravens to move to 9-6 on the year. The Colts are all the way up to six after they started the season 1-4. And, the Arizona Cardinals have dropped out of the top 10 after a three-game losing streak.

This year, the Locked On Podcast Network and TEGNA sports departments have teamed up to vote weekly to rank all 32 NFL teams in our Locked On/TEGNA NFL Power Rankings.

Our local Locked On NFL hosts and TEGNA sports journalists ranked their 1-32 power rankings and the voting averages created the official power rankings.

Let's get on to the rankings.

1. Green Bay Packers

Ranking last week: 1

Last week result: 24-22 win over Browns

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 1/2

The Packers allowed the Browns back in the game on Christmas Day but Green Bay was able to take care of business. They have the best record in the NFL as they aim to hold on to the top seed in the NFC heading into the playoffs.

2. Kansas City Chiefs

Ranking last week: 2

Last week result: 36-10 win over Steelers

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 1/6

The Chiefs absolutely rolled over the Steelers on Sunday to earn their eighth-straight win. They have a huge game on Sunday in Cincinnati as they look for No. 9 and try to hold on to the No. 1 seed in the AFC over the next two weeks.

3. Los Angeles Rams

Ranking last week: 3

Last week result: 30-23 win over Vikings

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 3/7

Matthew Stafford looked shaky, but the Rams were able to go into Minnesota and come out with the win 30-23. It's L.A.'s fourth-straight and they are now at the top of the NFC West after Arizona's meltdown over the past few weeks. The Rams have a tough finish in Baltimore and then they face San Francisco in a rematch.

4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Ranking last week: 4

Last week result: 32-6 win over Panthers

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 2/7

The Tampa Bay Bucs were missing Fournette, Evans and Godwin but it was no problem on Sunday as they dominated the Panthers. They have an easy finish against the Jets and Panthers and have a shot at that NFC 1-seed.

5. Dallas Cowboys

Ranking last week: 5

Last week result: 56-14 win over Washington

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 3/5

The Dallas Cowboys looked really good Sunday night against the Washington Football Team. They led 42-7 at halftime as the offense and defense was nearly perfect. Things are coming together for the Cowboys, who haven't lost since Thanksgiving. But two of those wins were against Washington, another against the Giants and another against a banged up Saints team. But, the Cowboys will get a chance to warm up for the playoffs over the next two weeks against the Cardinals and Eagles.

6. Indianapolis Colts

Ranking last week: 7

Last week result: 22-16 win over Cardinals

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 4/9

The Colts just keep picking up big win after big win. After they defeated the Patriots last week, they went into Arizona this past weekend without Quenton Nelson and without Darius Leonard and still got it done, moving to 9-6 on the year and continuing to insert themselves in contender talk.

7. Buffalo Bills

Ranking last week: 9

Last week result: 33-21 win over Patriots

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 4/8

The Bills looked really good on Sunday against the Patriots as they got revenge on their AFC East rival and reclaimed the top spot in the division for now. The Bills will be looking to tune up their game the next two weeks against the Falcons and Jets heading into the playoffs.

8. Tennessee Titans

Ranking last week: 11

Last week result: 20-17 win over 49ers

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 7/14

Tennessee's Thursday night win over the 49ers was massive. It keeps them basically two games ahead of the Colts for the AFC South with two games to play and gives them the two-seed in the AFC for now. Another tough test for the Titans next week against the red hot Miami Dolphins.

9. New England Patriots

Ranking last week: 8

Last week result: 33-21 loss to Bills

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 8/11

For the second-straight week, the Patriots just did not look very good as they lost to the Bills at home. Mac Jones is showing his age a bit late in the season and you wonder if that will carry into the playoffs. New England gets Jacksonville this week before a big closing game in Miami.

10. Cincinnati Bengals

Ranking last week: 15

Last week result: 41-21 win over Ravens

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 6/12

The Bengals jump up three spots this week after an offensive showcase on Sunday against the Ravens. Joe Burrow threw for over 500 yards as Tee Higgins, Tyler Boyd and Ja'Marr Chase all shined. The Bengals offense could steal a game in the playoffs. They'll have a chance to prove that early this week against the Chiefs.

11. Arizona Cardinals

Ranking last week: 6

Last week result: 22-16 loss to Colts

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 8/12

12. Los Angeles Chargers

Ranking last week: 10

Last week result: 41-29 loss to Texans

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 12/14

13. San Francisco 49ers

Ranking last week: 12

Last week result: 20-17 loss to Titans

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 10/15

14. Baltimore Ravens

Ranking last week: 14

Last week result: 41-21 loss to Bengals

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 11/16

15. Las Vegas Raiders

Ranking last week: 15

Last week result: 17-13 win over Broncos

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 12/20

16. Miami Dolphins

Ranking last week: 21

Last week result: 20-3 win over Saints

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 13/18

17. Philadelphia Eagles

Ranking last week: 19

Last week result: 34-10 win over Giants

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 15/19

18. Cleveland Browns

Ranking last week: 16

Last week result: 24-22 loss to Packers

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 13/20

19. Minnesota Vikings

Ranking last week: 17

Last week result: 30-23 loss to Rams

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 16/21

20. Pittsburgh Steelers

Ranking last week: 18

Last week result: 36-10 loss to Chiefs

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 18/21

21. Denver Broncos

Ranking last week: 20

Last week result: 17-13 loss to Raiders

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 20/23

22. Atlanta Falcons

Ranking last week: 25

Last week result: 20-16 win over Lions

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 20/25

23. New Orleans Saints

Ranking last week: 22

Last week result: 20-3 loss to Dolphins

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 21/26

24. Washington Football Team

Ranking last week: 23

Last week result: 56-14 loss to Cowboys

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 22/25

25. Chicago Bears

Ranking last week: 27

Last week result: 25-24 win over Seahawks

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 24/27

26. Seattle Seahawks

Ranking last week: 24

Last week result: 25-24 loss to Bears

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 23/28

27. Carolina Panthers

Ranking last week: 26

Last week result: 32-6 loss to Bucs

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 26/30

28. New York Jets

Ranking last week: 30

Last week result: 26-21 win over Jaguars

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 27/31

29. Houston Texans

Ranking last week: 31

Last week result: 41-29 win over Chargers

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 27/31

30. Detroit Lions

Ranking last week: 28

Last week result: 20-16 loss to Falcons

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 28/30

31. New York Giants

Ranking last week: 29

Last week result: 34-10 loss to Eagles

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 30/31

32. Jacksonville Jaguars

Ranking last week: 32

Last week result: 26-21 loss to Jets

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 32/32