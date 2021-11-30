NFL Power Rankings Week 13: Patriots into top 5; Bengals back in top 10

With a sixth-straight win, the New England Patriots are making noise as possibly the AFC's best team. The NFC continues to rule the top three in the Power Rankings.

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — For the first time in weeks, we didn't see any upset losses among our top three teams in our Power Rankings. The Cardinals were on bye, the Bucs defeated the Colts and the Packers defeated the Rams. This firmly sets our top three this week apart from the rest of the pack.

This year, the Locked On Podcast Network and TEGNA sports departments have teamed up to vote weekly to rank all 32 NFL teams in our Locked On/TEGNA NFL Power Rankings.

Our local Locked On NFL hosts and TEGNA sports journalists ranked their 1-32 power rankings and the voting averages created the official power rankings.

Let's get on to the rankings.

1. Arizona Cardinals

Ranking last week: 1

Last week result: BYE

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 1/2

The Cardinals were on bye this week. They remain at No. 1 in our rankings at 9-2 on the year. They play the Bears next week.

2. Green Bay Packers

Ranking last week: 3

Last week result: 36-28 win over Rams

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 1/3

The Packers somehow closed as two-point underdogs against the Rams in Green Bay but they certainly showed us who the better team was. The Packers never trailed and the final score was closer than the game really was. Their impressive win had them jumping the Bucs, despite an impressive win from Tampa as well.

3. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Ranking last week: 2

Last week result: 38-31 win over Colts

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 2/4

The Bucs were down 10 at half to the Colts in Indianapolis on Sunday but Leonard Fournette and the defense flexed their muscles in the second half to secure a comeback win. The Colts were running hot and it was an impressive road victory for Tampa. They were jumped by the Packers, but sit at No. 3.

4. Kansas City Chiefs

Ranking last week: 5

Last week result: BYE

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 4/6

The Chiefs were on bye this week but jump one spot with the Rams falling out of fourth.

5. New England Patriots

Ranking last week: 9

Last week result: 36-13 win over Titans

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 3/7

The New England Patriots are scorching hot. They've now strung together six-straight wins by an average margin of nearly 25 points per game. They're dominating on both sides of the ball and are now 8-4 with a big game next week against Buffalo.

6. Baltimore Ravens

Ranking last week: 6

Last week result: 16-10 win over Browns

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 4/12

The Baltimore Ravens won ugly again as Lamar Jackson threw a staggering four interceptions on Sunday night against Cleveland. But, Baltimore's defense showed up big again, helping them move to 8-3.

7. Los Angeles Rams

Ranking last week: 4

Last week result: 36-28 loss to Packers

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 5/10

We know the talent is there but the Rams just can't figure out how to win right now. They've lost their last three and haven't won in four weeks including their bye week. They were once 7-1 and now they're 7-4. They're likely just competing for the first Wild Card slot now, but they need to figure out how to win and quick.

8. Buffalo Bills

Ranking last week: 10

Last week result: 31-6 win over Saints

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 4/11

The Bills were obliterated by the Colts in Week 11, but bounced back nicely on Thanksgiving with a dominant win over the Saints. They have a massive game next week against the Patriots, which should tell us a lot about the top of the AFC.

9. Cincinnati Bengals

Ranking last week: 13

Last week result: 41-10 win over Steelers

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 7/13

The Bengals are back in our top 10 after they moved to 7-4, leading the AFC Wild Card race, after an impressive 31-point win over the Steelers. The Bengals will play a tough schedule down the stretch. It will be interesting to see if they can finish strong.

10. Dallas Cowboys

Ranking last week: 8

Last week result: 36-33 loss to Raiders

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 8/13

The Dallas Cowboys dropped their second-straight game to move to 7-4 on the year. Their defense had no answers for the Raiders on Thanksgiving as they lost in overtime. The loss of Amari Cooper and CeeDee Lamb has definitely played a role in recent weeks. Now they're dealing with more COVID-19 issues and may face a tougher test than expected against the Saints in New Orleans next week.

11. Tennessee Titans

Ranking last week: 7

Last week result: 36=13 loss to Patriots

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 8/12

12. Indianapolis Colts

Ranking last week: 12

Last week result: 38-31 loss to Bucs

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 8/14

13. San Francisco 49ers

Ranking last week: 16

Last week result: 34-26 win over Vikings

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 12/21

14. Los Angeles Chargers

Ranking last week: 11

Last week result: 28-13 loss to Broncos

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 10/16

15. Las Vegas Raiders

Ranking last week: 19

Last week result: 36-33 win over Cowboys

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 13/19

16. Cleveland Browns

Ranking last week: 14

Last week result: 16-10 loss to Ravens

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 12/18

17. Denver Broncos

Ranking last week: 23

Last week result: 28-13 win over Chargers

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 14/22

18. Minnesota Vikings

Ranking last week: 15

Last week result: 34-26 loss to 49ers

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 14/23

19. Washington Football Team

Ranking last week: 21

Last week result: 17-15 win over Seahawks

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 15/23

20. New Orleans Saints

Ranking last week: 17

Last week result: 31-6 loss to Bills

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 15/23

21. Pittsburgh Steelers

Ranking last week: 18

Last week result: 41-10 loss to Bengals

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 18/25

22. Philadelphia Eagles

Ranking last week: 20

Last week result: 13-7 loss to Giants

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 17/26

23. Miami Dolphins

Ranking last week: 26

Last week result: 33-10 win over Panthers

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 19/28

24. Carolina Panthers

Ranking last week: 22

Last week result: 33-10 loss to Dolphins

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 19/28

25. Atlanta Falcons

Ranking last week: 25

Last week result: 21-14 win over Jaguars

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 23/27

26. New York Giants

Ranking last week: 28

Last week result: 13-7 win over Eagles

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 24/28

27. Seattle Seahawks

Ranking last week: 24

Last week result: 17-15 loss to WFT

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 21/28

28. Chicago Bears

Ranking last week: 27

Last week result: 16-14 win over Lions

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 23/29

29. New York Jets

Ranking last week: 31

Last week result: 21-14 win over Texans

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 24/29

30. Jacksonville Jaguars

Ranking last week: 29

Last week result: 21-14 loss to Falcons

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 28/31

31. Houston Texans

Ranking last week: 30

Last week result: 21-14 loss to Jets

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 30/31

32. Detroit Lions

Ranking last week: 32

Last week result: 16-14 loss to Bears

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 30/32