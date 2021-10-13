T.Y. Hilton back on the field after being placed on injured reserve

The Colts' star wide receiver could return to play as early as Sunday against the Texans.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Colts' star wide receiver, T.Y. Hilton was back on the practice field Monday after being placed on injured reserve prior to the start of the regular season.

Colts head coach Frank Reich made the announcement Wednesday.

"The Ghost" had been out indefinitely after suffering a neck injury and undergoing surgery. It's been five weeks since he went on IR, and with his return to practice, he could play as early as Sunday against the Houston Texans. The Colts have 21 days to decide if they'll activate him.

"It's Houston week," Reich joked, "probably no coincidence."

The team will evaluate his progress in practice before making a decision on his return to play.

Prior to the season, Reich said the team was optimistic Hilton's injury would not be season-ending.

The Colts take on the Houston Texans at Lucas Oil Stadium Sunday at 1 p.m.