Suns take 2-0 series lead in NBA Finals with 118-108 win over Bucks

The Suns made 20 threes, shooting 50% from deep on their way to defeating the Bucks. The series now heads to Milwaukee with the Bucks in an 0-2 hole.

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns have a commanding 2-0 series lead in the NBA Finals after a 118-108 win over the Milwaukee Bucks in Phoenix on Thursday night.

The Suns were scoring in bunches, continuing to hit key shots in the fourth quarter to stop Milwaukee from closing the gap. The Suns made 20 threes, the most they've made in a playoff game this year, and they shot 50% from deep.

Devin Booker led the Suns with 31 points, adding six assists and five rebounds. Chris Paul had 23 with eight assists and Mikal Bridges scored 26, a playoff career high.

Giannis Antetokounmpo led all scorers with 42 points in 40 minutes, adding 12 rebounds. It was a scary moment with Giannis came off the floor limping with eight and a half minutes to go in the game after he fell when blocking a shot. He would, however, return just minutes later.

Key supporting players for the Bucks didn't shoot the ball particularly well. Jrue Holiday and Khris Middleton combined for just 28 points.

Devin Booker started the game 2-10 from the field but is 10 of his last 14 and now has 31 points.



It was a similar story to Game 1 as the Suns started slower and the Bucks got out to a first quarter lead. But, similar to last game, the Suns would close that gap pretty quickly and they eventually went into the half with an 11-point lead after holding Milwaukee to just 16 second quarter points.

A big difference in the score game from deep as the Suns had hit 11 threes in the first half to Milwaukee's four.

At the half, it was Mikal Bridges who led the Suns and all scorers with 13 points. Giannis had 12.

Giannis would pick it up in the third quarter, going for 20 points himself in the third quarter, which was the most points by a single player in a quarter of the NBA Finals in the last 25 years.

But the Suns offense didn't let up and they still took a 10-point lead into the fourth.

The Suns continued to hit big shots through the fourth quarter, every time the Bucks got it within seven or eight points, the Suns would get the lead back up to double digits.

Phoenix Suns forward Torrey Craig exited the game late in the third quarter with a knee contusion and did not return. The Suns have already lost Dario Saric at the forward spot for the rest of the season. Craig's status is unknown at this time.

For what it's worth, the Bucks have been down 2-0 one other time in this year's playoffs when the Nets led 2-0 in the second round. The Bucks would go on to win the series in seven games.

The series now heads to Milwaukee for Game 3 on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. Arizona time.

