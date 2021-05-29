Mark Eaton, shot-blocking king and Utah Jazz legend, dies at 64

The 7-foot-4 center twice won the NBA defensive player of the year award. He spent his entire career with the Jazz and led the league in blocks per game four times.

SALT LAKE CITY — The NBA shot-blocking king Mark Eaton has died. The Utah Jazz announced his death Saturday but did not give a cause.

His average of 5.6 per contest in 1984-85 remains the highest average since the NBA started officially tracking that statistic.

Eaton’s No. 53 was one of the first jerseys retired by the Jazz. He served as a mentor to current Utah center Rudy Gobert.

Mark Eaton was 64 years old.

