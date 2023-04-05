Breaking down the 2020 NFL Draft 5th year options: Chase Young, Isaiah Simmons among those not picked up

The 2020 NFL draft gave us plenty of high end quarterback talent, but a lot of other players are not getting their fifth year options picked up.

CINCINNATI — The deadline for NFL teams to pick up the fifth year option on their 2020 first round picks has come and gone, and the Draft Dudes - Joe Marino and Kyle Crabbs of the Locked on NFL Scouting podcast - broke down each decision across the league and how it will impact their respective clubs.

The fifth year option allows teams to exercise an option year in addition to the standard four-year rookie contract for first round picks. Th money is fully guaranteed and is calculated based on four tiers: Basic, playtime, one Pro Bowl, or multiple Pro Bowls.

The 2020 NFL draft class is highlighted by first overall pick Joe Burrow, who had his option picked up, as well as No. 2 pick Chase Young - who did not.

Young made the Pro Bowl as a rookie in 2020, which meant his price point for an option year was $17.4 million, and Marino isn't surprised the Commanders didn't pony up.

"There just hasn't been enough there to point to over the last two years to say hey we're going to commit that type of change to you," Marino said. "The Commanders made the decision they had to, but I think he has a chance to stick if he can get healthy."

Perhaps the most interesting case was Green Bay quarterback Jordan Love, the No. 26 pick in 2020. Love has done very little in his career to earn a guaranteed fifth year, but he is taking over as the starting quarterback in 2023 following the trade of Aaron Rodgers to the Jets.

Green Bay ultimately agreed to a separate contract extension which will pay him less guaranteed money but could be worth up to $22.5 million in 2024. The move gives the Packers more flexibility to add weapons around the young quarterback as well, as the team looks to stay competitive in the NFC North in the post-Rodgers era.