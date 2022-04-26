The Ultimate NFL Mock Draft for 2022: who will your team pick?

With the 2022 NFL Draft approaching, hosts across the Locked On Podcast Network participated in their own mock draft. Check out all the picks!

Example video title will go here for this video

LAS VEGAS — The 2022 NFL Draft is just days away and the chatter around this year's event is reaching a fever pitch.

This one-of-a-kind mock draft features all 32 selections made by local team experts, with analysis from Audacy Sports insiders, including former Cowboys receiver Michael Irvin.

The video in the player above shows all 32 picks. But all six episodes of the Ultimate NFL Mock Draft 2022 can be found wherever you get your podcast, with all the picks and all of the analysis around them.

1. Jacksonville Jaguars - Travon Walker, DE, Georgia

Locked On Jaguars' Tony Wiggins: "Trent Baalke is all about measurables and Travon has Myles Garrett freakiness to his make up. The athletic profile at a need position was just too much to overlook."

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Jaguars podcast, free and available on all platforms

2. Detroit Lions - Aidan Hutchinson, DE, Michigan

Locked On Lions' Matt Dery: " Detroit will sprint the card up to Commissioner Goodell for this selection. They would be thrilled if he fell to them at #2 as he fills a need and also will help sell tickets as he’s a local product."

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Lions podcast, free and available on all platforms

3. Houston Texans - Ahmad Gardner, CB, Cincinnati

Locked On Texans' John Hickman: " Gardner has the ability to completely take opposing WR out of the game plan and his game can easily translate to the pros. From day one, Gardner will Houston CB1 heading into the season."

4. New York Jets - Kayvon Thibodeaux, DE, Oregon

Locked On Jets' John Butchko: " The Jets need a bookend pass rusher to go across from Carl Lawson. Thibodeaux fits the need perfectly."

5. New York Giants - Evan Neal, OT, Alabama

Locked On Giants' Patricia Traina: "The addition of Neal, the most complete tackle in this class, should enable new GM Joe Schoen to complete a mandatory rebuild of the offensive line."

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Giants podcast, free and available on all platforms

6. Carolina Panthers - Malik Willis, QB, Liberty

Locked On Panthers' Julian Council: "The Carolina Panthers have made it known this offseason that they’re looking to upgrade at QB. While Kenny Pickett might make the most sense because of his relationship with head coach Matt Rhule — once committed to him at Temple — and owner David Tepper — Pittsburgh Alum — and his perceived NFL readiness, general manager Scott Fitterer shows who’s in control of the roster by selecting the protectable option in Willis."

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Panthers podcast, free and available on all platforms

7. New York Giants - Jermaine Johnson, DE, Florida State

Locked On Giants' Patricia Traina: "The Giants need firepower in their pass rush and the versatile Johnson can give them just that from a variety of different positions. He's a classic Swiss Army knife capable of creating matchup nightmares no matter where he lines up."

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Giants podcast, free and available on all platforms

8. Atlanta Falcons - Ikem Ekwonu, OT, NC State

Locked On Falcons' Aaron Freeman: "Falcons need to get better in the trenches. Ekwonu personifies the identity the team wants to establish and has the versatility to be a plug and play starter at multiple positions."

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Falcons podcast, free and available on all platforms

9. Seattle Seahawks - Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah

Locked On Seahawks' Corbin Smith: "After losing Bobby Wagner, the Seahawks find their replacement with a do-it-all, pro-ready linebacker in Lloyd who is proficient in coverage, can defend the run, and also offers positional flexibility to rush the passer off the edge in a 3-4 scheme. Next to Jordyn Brooks, Seattle could have one of the best linebacker groups for years to come."

10. New York Jets - Drake London, WR, USC

Locked On Jets' John Butchko: "The Draft has fallen perfectly for the Jets as they are able to address their two most glaring needs with their two top ten picks. The Jets have their pick of receivers here, but with the exception of Elijah Moore general manager Joe Douglas has shown a proclivity towards favoring big receivers. London gets the nod. "

11. Washington Commanders - Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame

Locked On Commanders' Chris Russell: "Washington was close to last in every pass defense category in the 2021 NFL Season and in the bottom ten in opponent scoring. Securing the back end with a talented and versatile safety like Kyle Hamilton helps everybody, from the defensive front to the Carson Wentz led offense who won't have to keep pace with a unit allowing more than 25 points per game, in 2022."

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Commanders podcast, free and available on all platforms

12. Minnesota Vikings - Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU

Locked On Vikings' Luke Braun: "The Vikings' CB room is a barren wasteland, and they desperately need someone with the sticky man coverage ability that Derek Stingley has. Now, an LSU legend in Patrick Peterson gets to personally mentor the next product of "DBU", and he gets to practice against Justin Jefferson."

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Vikings podcast, free and available on all platforms

13. Houston Texans - Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State

Locked On Texans' Coty Davis: "The Houston Texans are all in on Davis Mills as their starting quarterback. The best way for the Texans to put Mill in the best position is to improve the wide receiver corps. Olave is one of the most promising wideouts entering the draft. His addition would give Mills more weapons to utilize next season, especially given that the team was able to keep Brandin Cooks."

14. Baltimore Ravens - Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State

Locked On Ravens' Kevin Oestreicher: "Even thought the Ravens signed Morgan Moses, they still need to add more talent at offensive tackle with the uncertainty surrounding Ronnie Stanley. Cross is a high-level player, and can provide insurance for Stanley while also having the potential to be a sensational starter for years to come."

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Ravens podcast, free and available on all platforms

15. Philadelphia Eagles - Andrew Booth, CB, Clemson

Locked On Eagles' Gino Cammileri: "It has been nearly two decades since the Eagles drafted a Corner in Round 1 and Darius Slay isn't going to get any younger. In an effort to plan for life after Slay, the Eagles land Andrew Booth Jr. who has similarly identical measurables to the team's perennial Pro Bowler Cornerback."

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Eagles podcast, free and available on all platforms

16. New Orleans Saints - Trevor Penning, OT, Northern Iowa

Locked On Saints' Ross Jackson: "With the departure of All-Pro left tackle Terron Armstead, the Saints have a huge hole to fill on the left side of the line. While veteran James Hurst could step in and fill that gap, securing the position for the future is too good to pass up here."

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Saints podcast, free and available on all platforms

17. Los Angeles Chargers - Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama

Locked On Chargers' David Droegemeier: "Jameson Williams has the kind of explosive playmaking speed that the Chargers were looking for. we feel like he will match up perfectly with Herbert and open up things underneath for Allen and Everett."

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Chargers podcast, free and available on all platforms

18. Philadelphia Eagles - Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State

Locked On Eagles' Louie DiBiase: "The Eagles try to replicate the Bengals blueprint with three young, star WRs to surround their young QB with by adding Garrett Wilson to the WR room with DeVonta Smith and Quez Watkins. Wilson is an explosive, versatile, inside and outside WR that would perfectly compliment Smith and Watkins and make this team forget about Jalen Reagor."

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Eagles podcast, free and available on all platforms

19. New Orleans Saints - Treylon Burks, WR, Arkansas

Locked On Saints' Ross Jackson: "Seeing a run on wide receivers pushes the Saints to pass on quarterback to grab a playmaker that will help the offense take a step forward immediately. Michael Thomas is expected to make his return in 2022, but the team still needs another option on the opposite side and Treylon Burks gives the prototypical build and field-stretching ability the Saints have been missing.":

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Saints podcast, free and available on all platforms

20. Pittsburgh Steelers - Jordan Davis, DT, Georgia

Locked On Steelers' Christopher Carter: "Jordan Davis is too talented a prospect to pass up at a position the Steelers will need reinforcements at soon. Cam Heyward is in his 30s and Stephon Tuitt isn't far behind. The Steelers had the worst rush defense in the NFL last year when their DT depth took several hits, and Davis would help ensure that doesn't happen again while adding a freakishly athletic talent to the defense who can be the next torch bearer for great Steelers defensive linemen and keep linebackers clean to make more plays."

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Steelers podcast, free and available on all platforms

21. New England Patriots - Nakobe Dean, LB, Georgia

Locked On Patriots' Mike D'abate: "Dean may be outside the physical mold of a prototypical linebacker in a Bill Belichick-defense. However, he possesses the sideline-to-sideline speed and tenacity to be a major factor in pass defense, the pass rush, and especially run defense. Potential game-changer for New England as they look to get younger and quicker in the middle."

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Patriots podcast, free and available on all platforms

22. (TRADE) Seattle Seahawks - Desmond Ridder, QB, Cincinnati

Packers receive: Picks 40, 41, 109

Seahawks receive: Picks 22, 92, 132, 249

Locked On Seahawks' Corbin Smith: "While he doesn't have a cannon for an arm, Ridder may be the most pro-ready quarterback in this draft class. He's a plus-athlete who plays with poise in the pocket, doesn't turn the ball over often, knows how to read defenses and scan his progressions, and can put the ball into tight windows as an anticipatory passer. He'll get a chance to beat out Drew Lock for the starting job right away as Russell Wilson's heir apparent."

23. Arizona Cardinals - Zion Johnson, G, Boston College

Locked On Cardinals' Alex Clancy: "Zion Johnson is a player the Cardinals desperately need to make an impact in Week 1. The Cardinals interior offensive line was putrid for much of the 2021 season. People forget, if Kyler Murray isn't protected, if Kyler Murray doesn't stay healthy, then none of this works."

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Cardinals podcast, free and available on all platforms

24. Dallas Cowboys - Kenyon Green, G, Texas A&M

Locked On Cowboys' Landon McCool: "The Cowboys had a feeling that at worst, one of these two Guards would fall to them at 24, and that is exactly what happened. After all the WR targets and Zion Johnson came off the board, the big OT who the Cowboys will start out at Guard, from A&M was the obvious choice."

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Cowboys podcast, free and available on all platforms

25. (TRADE) Jacksonville Jaguars - Devonte Wyatt, DT, Georgia

Bills receive: Pick 33, WR Laviska Shenault and Pick 106

Jaguars receive: Pick 25

Locked On Jaguars' Tony Wiggins: "The Jaguars double dip at UGA and add the best interior pass rusher at 25 after a trade with Buffalo. This shows a commitment to taking the best available player while adding the 5th year option and improving the talent level with quality over quantity."

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Jaguars podcast, free and available on all platforms

26. Tennessee Titans - Matt Corral, QB, Ole Miss

Locked On Titans' Tyler Rowland: "The board fell in a tough way here with the top 5 WRs, top two interior lineman, the top four offensive tackles were all off the board, so the Titans were faced with a choice here. Do you fill a defensive need you don't have, reach to fill an offensive need, or select your future face of the franchise? Corral will be a perfect fit."

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Titans podcast, free and available on all platforms

27. Tampa Bay Bucs - Jahan Dotson, WR, Penn State

Locked On Bucs' David Harrison: "With Chris Godwin's ACL timetable unknown, the Buccaneers look for depth at receiver and a player who can make an immediate impact if needed."

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Bucs podcast, free and available on all platforms

28. Green Bay Packers - George Pickens, WR, Georgia

Locked On Packers' Peter Bukowski: "Pickens is the reason I felt comfortable trading down from 22, believing he'd be here at 28. He has the size (6'3 195), speed (4.47) and game to grow into a WR1 in the NFL after coming right into the SEC as a teenager and dominating. If he hadn't torn his ACL before last year, he'd have been gone 15 picks ago."

29. Kansas City Chiefs - Daxton Hill, DB, Michigan

Locked On Chiefs' Ryan Tracy: "The Chiefs pick up a versatile corner that can help in the nickel and allow them to play their three safety sets at times as well. Hill is athletic enough to play man coverage on slot receivers and drop all the way back to play a two high shell."

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Chiefs podcast, free and available on all platforms

30. (TRADE) Minnesota Vikings - Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington

Chiefs receive: Picks 46, 77, 156

Vikings receive: Pick 30

Locked On Vikings' Luke Braun: "McDuffie is a heady click-and-close defender who can plug right into the new-look Fangio-style defense. The Vikings have been ailed by their secondary for far too long, and a double dip in the 1st round forces the issue.

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Vikings podcast, free and available on all platforms

31. Cincinnati Bengals - Tyler Linderbaum, C, Iowa

Locked On Bengals' James Rapien: "With unexpected value options to pick from, the Bengals opt to finish their offseason of OL investment with Tyler Linderbaum and his rare athletic ability that is a great fit for a wide zone team. Luckily Ted Karras has positional versatility to play left guard."

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Bengals podcast, free and available on all platforms

32. Detroit Lions - Lewis Cine, S, Georgia

Locked On Lions' Matt Dery: "This fills a huge need for the Lions who are landing a Week 1 starter at Strong Safety next to Tracy Walker. Cine provides speed and tenacity on the back end something Detroit has been missing for years."