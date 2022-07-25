NFL Top 50 for 2022: Aaron Rodgers, Tom Brady, Joe Burrow highlight top 10

Do you agree with this top 10?

Example video title will go here for this video

LOS ANGELES — We are inside 50 days away from the start of the 2022-23 NFL season and with that, the Locked On Podcast Network is rolling out a unique NFL Top 50 this during the week of July 18-22.

Locked On teamed up with bookmaker BetOnline to gauge and rank the top 50 NFL players based on how they affect the spread or betting line for their team, if they weren’t playing.

BetOnline took the 50 top players who most move those lines. To further explain, Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs comes in at No. 50 on the list, because BetOnline said his absence would move the betting line for the Cowboys by .5 points. Meaning if Dallas was hypothetically favored over another team by 3 points and Diggs was announced out, BetOnline says right now, they would move that line .5 points, meaning the Cowboys would now be favored by 2.5 points.

So, they took the top 50 players who would move the lines, and ranked them out. We’ll roll them out throughout the week.

Check out the episode for reaction from all the local team experts over at Locked On.

10. Dak Prescott, QB, Dallas Cowboys | Spread value: 5.5 points

2021-22 stats: (16 games) 68.8% COMP, 4,449 yards, 37 TD, 10 INT

Dak Prescott comes in at No. 10 on the BetOnline NFL Top 50, which ranks players on how they move the betting line for their team. @McCoolBCB of @lockedoncowboys gives his thoughts.



FULL TOP 10 EPISODE: https://t.co/UcSz53F3LF pic.twitter.com/c7tbxHSr5N — Locked On Sports (@LockedOnNetwork) July 22, 2022

9. Lamar Jackson, QB, Baltimore Ravens | Spread value: 6 points

2021-22 stats: (12 games) 64.4% COMP, 2,882 yards, 16 TD, 13 INT

Former MVP Lamar Jackson is in at No. 9 on the BetOnline NFL Top 50, which ranks players on how they move the betting line for their team. @koestreicher34 of @lockedonravens breaks it down.



FULL TOP 10 EPISODE: https://t.co/UcSz53F3LF pic.twitter.com/9l5jQRoGvO — Locked On Sports (@LockedOnNetwork) July 22, 2022

8. Russell Wilson, QB, Denver Broncos | Spread value: 6.5 points

2021-22 stats: (14 games) 64.8% COMP, 3,113 yards, 25 TD, 6 INT

New Broncos QB Russell Wilson comes in at No. 8 on the BetOnline NFL Top 50, which ranks players on how they move the betting line for their team. @CodyRoarkNFL of @LockedOnBroncos talks about Russ' ranking.



FULL TOP 10 EPISODE: https://t.co/UcSz53F3LF pic.twitter.com/OmYYvkFki7 — Locked On Sports (@LockedOnNetwork) July 22, 2022

7.Matthew Stafford, QB, Los Angeles Rams | Spread value: 6.5 points

2021-22 stats: (17 games) 67.2% COMP, 4,886 yards, 41 pass TD, 17 INT

Super Bowl champ Matthew Stafford is No. 7 on the BetOnline NFL Top 50, which ranks players on how they move the betting line for their team. @TravisRodgers gives his thoughts.



FULL TOP 10 EPISODE: https://t.co/UcSz53F3LF pic.twitter.com/VrXFUkY2oW — Locked On Sports (@LockedOnNetwork) July 22, 2022

6. Tom Brady, QB, Tampa Bay Bucs | Spread value: 7 points

2021-22 stats: (17 games) 67.5% COMP, 5,316 yards, 43 pass TD, 12 INT

The winningest QB in history comes in at No. 6 on the BetOnline NFL Top 50, which ranks players on how they move the betting line for their team. @JYarcho_BUCS & @DHarrison82 give their thoughts on where Brady ranks here.



FULL TOP 10 EPISODE: https://t.co/UcSz53FBBd pic.twitter.com/KnrUfyDgqi — Locked On Sports (@LockedOnNetwork) July 22, 2022

5. Joe Burrow, QB, Cincinnati Bengals | Spread value: 7 points

2021-22 stats: (16 games) 70.4% COMP, 4,611 yards, 34 pass TD, 14 INT

Joe Burrow is number FIVE on the BetOnline NFL Top 50, which ranks players on how they move the betting line for their team. @JamesRapien breaks it down!



FULL TOP 10 EPISODE: https://t.co/UcSz53F3LF pic.twitter.com/xpsSbZwPiv — Locked On Sports (@LockedOnNetwork) July 22, 2022

4. Justin Herbert, QB, Los Angeles Chargers | Spread value: 7 points

2021-22 stats: (17 games) 65.9% COMP, 5,014 yards, 38 pass TD, 15 INT

Justin Herbert comes in at No. 4 on the BetOnline NFL Top 50, which ranks players on how they move the betting line for their team. @dantalkssports talks Herbert's value.



FULL TOP 10 EPISODE: https://t.co/UcSz53F3LF pic.twitter.com/pA5lSjmHAe — Locked On Sports (@LockedOnNetwork) July 22, 2022

3. Aaron Rodgers, QB, Green Bay Packers | Spread value: 7 points

2021-22 stats: (16 games) 68.9% COMP, 4,115 yards, 37 pass TD, 4 INT

The back to back MVP at No. 3?? Aaron Rodgers is third on the BetOnline NFL Top 50, which ranks players on how they move the betting line for their team. @Peter_Bukowski can't believe it.



FULL TOP 10 EPISODE: https://t.co/UcSz53F3LF pic.twitter.com/INOsZg9x34 — Locked On Sports (@LockedOnNetwork) July 22, 2022

2. Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs | Spread value: 7.5 points

2021-22 stats: (17 games) 66.3% COMP, 4,839 yards, 37 pass TD, 13 INT

Patrick Mahomes comes in at No. 2 on the BetOnline NFL Top 50, which ranks players on how they move the betting line for their team. @ChrisClarkNFL of @LockedOnChiefs breaks it down



FULL TOP 10 EPISODE: https://t.co/UcSz53F3LF pic.twitter.com/6cwRbAR5Ey — Locked On Sports (@LockedOnNetwork) July 22, 2022

1. Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo Bills | Spread value: 8 points

2021-22 stats: (17 games) 63.3% COMP, 4,407 yards, 36 pass TD, 15 INT

Be sure to check back on the Locked On NFL podcast feed or YouTube channel throughout the week as we reveal the rest of the list each morning!

HE'S NO. 1! Josh Allen is on top in the BetOnline NFL Top 50, which ranks players on how they move the betting line for their team. @TheJoeMarino of @LockedOnBills talks about why



FULL TOP 10 EPISODE: https://t.co/UcSz53F3LF pic.twitter.com/Bg7fuspnYk — Locked On Sports (@LockedOnNetwork) July 22, 2022