NFL Mock Draft Monday: Four quarterbacks go in Round 1 | Locked On NFL Draft podcast

LAS VEGAS — The NFL Draft is officially less than a month away as prospects continue to go through their pro days as coaches, evaluators and executives are trying to find the best fit for their teams.
Every Monday on the Locked On NFL Draft podcast, hosts Eric Crocker and Ryan Tracy put out their latest mock drafts and give their analysis on what they think might happen in what is ultimately expected to be a pretty unpredictable 2022 NFL Draft.
On this week’s “Mock Draft Monday” episode, Crocker made all 32 picks and him and Ryan Tracy analyze the decisions he made for each pick.
Check out the results of this week’s mock draft below, and tune into the Locked On NFL Draft podcast’s “Mock Draft Monday” episode for their full explanation and analysis.
Locked On NFL Draft Mock Draft - March 28
1. Jacksonville Jaguars: Aidan Hutchinson, EDGE, Michigan
2. Detroit Lions: Malik Willis, QB, Liberty
3. Houston Texans: Kayvon Thibodeaux, EDGE, Oregon
4. New York Jets: Travon Walker, EDGE, Georgia
5. New York Giants: Evan Neal, OT, Alabama
Picks 6-10
6. Carolina Panthers: Ikem Ekwonu, OT, NC State
7. New York Giants: Jermaine Johnson, EDGE, Florida State
8. Atlanta Falcons: Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh
9. Seattle Seahawks: Sauce Gardner, CB, Cincinnati
10. New York Jets: Trevor Penning, OT, Northern Iowa
Picks 11-15
11. Washington Commanders: Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama
12. Minnesota Vikings: Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU
13. Houston Texans: Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame
14. Baltimore Ravens: Jordan Davis, DT, Georgia
15. Philadelphia Eagles: Drake London, WR, USC
Picks 16-20
16. Philadelphia Eagles: David Ojabo, EDGE, Michigan
17. Los Angeles Chargers: Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State
18. New Orleans Saints: Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State
19. Philadelphia Eagles: Andrew Booth Jr., CB, Clemson
20. Pittsburgh Steelers: Desmond Ridder, QB, Cincinnati
Picks 21-25
21. New England Patriots: Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State
22. Green Bay Packers: Jahan Dotson, WR, Penn State
23. Arizona Cardinals: Devonte Wyatt, DT, Georgia
24. Dallas Cowboys: Zion Johnson, G, Boston College
25. Buffalo Bills: Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington
Picks 26-32
26. Tennessee Titans: Matt Corral, QB, Ole Miss
27. Tampa Bay Bucs: George Karlaftis, EDGE, Purdue
28. Green Bay Packers: Boye Mafe, EDGE, Minnesota
29. Kansas City Chiefs: Kaiir Elam, CB, Florida
30. Kansas City Chiefs: Christian Watson, WR, North Dakota State
31. Cincinnati Bengals: Roger McCreary, CB, Auburn
32. Detroit Lions: Kenyon Green, OT, Texas A&M