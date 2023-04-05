Kentucky misses out on Hunter Dickinson, so now what? | Locked on College Basketball

Kentucky was considered a favorite to land Dickinson in the transfer portal, so what do they do now that he chose Kansas instead?

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Former Michigan center Hunter Dickinson's monthlong foray into the NCAA transfer portal ended on Thursday morning when he announced on social media he is joining the Kansas Jayhawks, picking Bill Self's club out of a final four that included Kentucky, Villanova, and Maryland.

Kentucky was long considered a favorite to land the 2021 All-American, but reports they were unwilling to offer him a firm dollar amount - and uncertainty about the future of NBA draft candidate Oscar Tshiebwe - ultimately led Dickinson to go to Lawrence, Kansas for his next college stop.

Locked on Kentucky host Lance Dawe, speaking to Locked on College Basketball's Isaac Schade, wasn't surprised to see Dickinson go elsewhere and believes the team is better off with Tshiebwe, should he return for another season.

"Oscar Tshiebwe, if he decides to return, is going to be Kentucky's best option in terms of character, in terms of culture fit, in terms of leadership and maturity," Dawe said. "Full stop. There's nobody who is going to beat him in that department."

Tshiebwe's numbers dipped a bit from his National Player of the Year campaign in 2021-22, but he still posted an excellent 16.5 points, 13.7 rebounds, and career-high 1.6 assists for the Wildcats last year, leading them to a No. 6 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

If he does come back next year it will help shore up a frontcourt that recently lost rising senior Lance Ware, who entered the portal after three years as a key role player for John Calipari. While Ware never averaged more than two points per game in Lexington, his impact was felt thanks to his energy and leadership off the bench.

"Kentucky lost a leader," Dawe continued. "He added veteran presence and had charisma as well. Props to Lance Ware for making the right decision for him, especially if Tshiebwe comes back, because he's a good player."