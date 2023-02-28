After a slow start, could John Calipari's Kentucky Wildcats make a deep NCAA Tournament run?

A blowout win over Auburn helped land Kentucky back in the AP Top 25, and after being outside NCAA Tournament consideration in January this team is now a contender.

Example video title will go here for this video

LEXINGTON, Ky. — The Kentucky Wildcats came into the 2022-23 season with high hopes. National Player of the Year Oscar Tshiebwe returned, the team had a pair of high level freshmen in Cason Wallace and Chris Livingston, veteran returning talent like Jacob Toppin and Sahvir Wheeler, and transfer portal additions Antonio Reeves and CJ Fredrick to help shore up the outside shooting.

By January 10, everything looked like it had fallen apart. John Calipari's team was 10-6 on the year and 1-3 in SEC play having just fallen at home to a bad South Carolina squad - one of the worst losses in Cal's tenure at Kentucky.

Many, including Locked on Kentucky host Lance Dawe, were ready to start looking for a new head coach after the season.

But as we've seen from many blue blood programs in recent years - including North Carolina in 2022 and UCLA in 2021 - the Wildcats are starting to finally put it all together.

A blowout win over Auburn last week helped land Kentucky back in the AP Top 25, and after being outside the NCAA Tournament at-large consideration in January this team is now a dark horse candidate to make a deep run in March - and has Dawe changing his tune about the longtime coach at Kentucky.

"I'm going to have to eat my words on what I said a few weeks ago about Coach Cal," Dawe told Andy Patton of the Locked on College Basketball podcast. "Coach Cal has found a way to get these kids to rally and focus up. And we saw the pinnacle of it in this most recent blowout against Auburn."

Kentucky is 10-3 since the disastrous loss to South Carolina, a stretch that included a pair of wins each over Tennessee and Florida, a win over Texas A&M, and of course the win over Auburn.

If this narrative sounds familiar, it's because it is eerily similar to what Hubert Davis and North Carolina did last year. High preseason expectations, a subpar start to the regular season, and then a strong finish into the NCAA Tournament.

Should Calipari's team follow the same blueprint, they'll be in line to pull off multiple major upsets in the NCAA Tournament and play for a ring, like No. 8 seeded UNC did after defeating No. 1 Baylor and eventually defeating Duke to go to the national championship, where they lost to Kansas.

But do the Wildcats have the right recipe to make that kind of run this year?

"With a team like Kentucky this year," Dawe continued. "[And] with the field being the way that it is, I'm not saying they're going to win the title, but boy does it feel like the door is wide open for the Wildcats to make a run like North Carolina did last year."