Could Kentucky have 4 1st-round picks in the 2024 NBA Draft? | Locked On NBA Big Board

Led by DJ Wagner and Justin Edwards, Kentucky could have multiple first-round picks in 2024.

LEXINGTON, Ky. — The University of Kentucky men's basketball program has dozens of alumni around the NBA and is known as a powerhouse player development system. And now, they could have four first-round picks joining the association in 2024.

Locked On NBA Big Board host Rafael Barlowe discussed the players in the mix on the latest episode of the podcast.

“In 2012, Kentucky had four players selected in the first round," Barlowe said. "I think this year’s Kentucky team could possibly have four guys selected in the first round.”

Top recruit Justin Edwards may not be in current discussion at the top of the draft, but Barlowe believes he could go first overall.

“Justin Edwards has, I think, a really strong chance to be the No. 1 pick overall," Barlowe said. "He’s 6-8, he can shoot, and he can fill up the box score. He does a little bit of everything.”

DJ Wagner fell off after hype in high school, but Barlowe believes he could bounce back as a playmaker in college.

“It seems like the buzz that he had as the No. 1 player in this class for his first couple years has went back a little bit," Barlowe said. "He definitely can get buckets, I love the fact that he always plays aggressive.”

Another under-the-radar prospect is Aaron Bradshaw, who Barlowe believes could rise highest of all.

“Aaron Bradshaw is a player that I think is a little underrated," Barlowe said. "I think if he puts it all together he does have a chance to be the best player on Kentucky’s team.”

Lastly, returning guard Antonio Reeves has the shooting talent and experience to land on a contending team late in the first round.