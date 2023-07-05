What USC transfer Tre White brings to Louisville Cardinals

White joins a new group of players at Louisville, including former Illinois guard Skyy Clark and a pair of highly regarded freshmen, Trentyn Flowers and Dennis Evans

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kenny Payne and the Louisville Cardinals continue to bolster their roster after a disastrous 2022-23 college basketball season, and the latest addition is Tre White, who averaged nine points and 5.1 rebounds per night as a freshman at USC last season.

The versatile 6'7 wing joins a vastly new group of players at Louisville, including former Illinois guard Skyy Clark and a pair of highly regarded incoming freshmen in forward Trentyn Flowers and center Dennis Evans.

Locked On Louisville's Dalton Pence gave Cardinals fans the 4-1-1 on their newest wing and why he is a great fit in this system for the next few years.

"The scoring upside is extremely high," Pence said. "If Kenny Payne and company can continue to refine his skill set an allow him to unlock that offensive potential, the sky is the limit."

White should slot in to a starting role for the Cardinals next season, and helps form what looks like a very promising young nucleus at Louisville.

Flowers and Evans are two top 25 ranked freshmen in the class of 2023, while Clark and now White are both rising sophomores with three years of college eligibility remaining.