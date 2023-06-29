Is Louisville's Jeff Brohm a top 10 head coach in college football?

Louisville Cardinals head coach Jeff Brohm was recently ranked the tenth best coach in college football using a formula called Coaches Rating Index.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's hard to imagine the hype for Jeff Brohm taking over at his alma mater could get any higher, but the former Purdue coach was recently ranked among the top ten coaches in all of college football.

A statistical model developed by Matrix Analytical Solutions called the Coach Rating Index, which has been around since 2009, ranked Brohm as the tenth best coach in college football, a tremendous sign for Louisville heading into the 2023 season.

"Brohm's record isn't elite but it is considering the context of the competition and talent at those schools," wrote 247Sports' Brandon Marcello. "Remember, the CRI grades coaches on their win-loss records but also weigh the "difficulty/importance" of those games in nine distinct categories ranging from expected close-margin games to how they perform in games with equivalent talent profiles."

Locked on Louisville host Dalton Pence believes the partnership between Brohm and Louisville is a perfect match, and this assessment only furthers the conviction this hire was the right one for the Cardinals.

Brohm took over a Purdue program that had gone 9-39 under the previous coaching staff, and in six years he led them to a 36-34 record and a 26-25 record in Big Ten play, including an 8-5 record last season and a Big Ten West title.

He'll look to elevate his alma mater to new heights in the ACC, where they went 4-4 last year and 8-5 overall, winning the Fenway Bowl 24-7 over Cincinnati.