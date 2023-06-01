Oscar Tshiebwe stays in NBA draft and the Kentucky Wildcats are in trouble

Oscar Tshiebwe's college basketball career is over, and now the Wildcats have just seven players on scholarship for the 2023-24 season.

LEXINGTON, Ky. — A rough offseason continues for John Calipari and the Kentucky Wildcats, with former National Player of the Year Oscar Tshiebwe keeping his name in the 2023 NBA draft and forgoing an opportunity to return to Lexington for one more season.

Tshiebwe is yet another loss for Kentucky, who also saw Cason Wallace and Chris Livingston depart for the NBA, while four players entered the transfer portal and found new homes: Sahvir Wheeler (Washington) CJ Fredrick (Cincinnati) Daimion Collins (LSU) and Lance Ware (Villanova).

Additionally, while guard Antonio Reeves removing his name from the NBA draft looks like a good sign on paper, there are rumors he too could put his name in the transfer portal which he is able to do as a graduate student.

Locked on Kentucky host Lance Dawe breaks down how the NBA draft deadline impacts the Wildcats, and what this team needs to do to right the ship before the season begins.

"The Kentucky Wildcats, as of May 31, have seven players on scholarship on their roster," Dawe said. "And they don't seem to have an answer as to where they need to go to fill some of these holes...it's not just the center position that Kentucky needs help."

Calipari has the top ranked recruiting class coming in, with five top 50 prospects set to hit campus this fall including Justin Edwards (No. 3 per 247Sports) Aaron Bradshaw (4) and DJ Wagner (6).

Still, 2023 is considered a weak class overall thanks in part to the COVID-19 seasons, and the era of teams dominating with predominantly freshmen is over.

For Kentucky to be relevant in 2023-24 they'll need to make a handful of additions in the transfer portal, and most of the high level talent has already been scooped up.

Still, there are Kentucky caliber players available, including North Dakota State's Grant Nelson, Creighton's Arthur Kaluma and Tennessee's Olivier Nkamhoua, and if Calipari can land one (or two) of the biggest names remaining this team will gain the veteran experience necessary to help them during the gauntlet SEC regular season and into March and the NCAA Tournament.