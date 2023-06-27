Kentucky adds much needed experience in West Virginia transfer forward Tre Mitchell

At 6'9 and with 103 made three pointers to his name, Mitchell is a perfect fit for a Kentucky roster needing experience, floor spacing, and depth in the frontcourt.

LEXINGTON, Ky. — On June 1, John Calipari and the Kentucky Wildcats looked like a program in trouble. They had just seven scholarship players on the roster, including five incoming freshman who had never played college basketball and two lightly used sophomores.

News that incoming star freshman Aaron Bradshaw suffered a foot injury sent this program into a spiral, but out of that spiral a series of moves has put this program on far less shaky ground as the calendar nears July.

First the team added a pair of incoming freshmen in Jordan Burks and Joey Hart, two players who should carve out solid roles for the Wildcats.

But the big news came in the form of graduate student Antonio Reeves opting to return to Kentucky, where he averaged 14.4 points per game last year, and the recent addition of West Virginia transfer forward Tre Mitchell.

Mitchell is clearly going to fill a valuable role on the court as a floor spacing big man, especially with Bradshaw's injury, but Locked on Kentucky host Lance Dawe is anticipating him filling an arguably even more important role as a leader for this very young team.

"You're going to see him step up and contribute in ways I think these freshmen aren't going to be able to," Dawe said. "I hope that Mitchell provides another option for Kentucky to create a leader here, through somebody who has a lot of experience."

MItchell is well travelled, beginning his career at UMass and averaging 18 points and 7.2 rebounds in two seasons before transferring to Texas in 2021-22. With the Longhorns he only played 18.6 minutes per night, but still contributed 8.7 points, 4 boards, and 1.3 assists.

He then hit the portal again and ended up at West Virginia, averaging 11.7 and 5.5 while shooting an excellent 36.4% from the three point line.

At 6'9 and with over 100 made three pointers to his name, Mitchell is a near perfect fit for a Kentucky roster needing experience, floor spacing, and depth in the frontcourt.