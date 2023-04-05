Kentucky man arrested on multiple charges after running from police on ATV

As Ricky Adkins was running from police, he jumped off his ATV, ran on foot for a while and jumped into the Cumberland River, according to Bell County officials.

BELL COUNTY, Ky. — A Kentucky man was arrested on multiple charges after trying to escape from Bell County police and jumping into the Cumberland River, according to the Bell County Sheriff's Department.

Ricky Adkins, 47, was charged with the following:

ATV vehicles violations

Fleeing or evading police (motor vehicle)

Fleeing or evading police (on foot)

Wanton endangerment - first-degree police officer

Reckless driving

Buying or possessing drug paraphernalia

On Tuesday, April 4, a deputy was on patrol on Highway 119, just outside of Pineville, when he saw Adkins on an ATV traveling on the shoulder of the roadway, according to BCSD.

BCSD said, the deputy knew the man as Adkins, who also had several warrants for his arrests, including:

Two counts of persistent felony offender

Trafficking in controlled substance - first degree

First offense greater than 2 grams (methamphetamine)

Trafficking marijuana (less than 8 oz.) - first offense

Failure to appear

The deputy attempted to make a traffic stop on Adkins and drove onto the road for over a mile turning off on Old Bell High Road at a high rate of speed, BCSD said.

As Adkins ran, he tried to stop abruptly and brake-check the deputies. He continued speeding down the road, turning into the former Bell County bus garage parking lot and getting stuck between a fence and a building, according to BCSD.

BCSD said that Adkins then jumped from the ATV and fled on foot for a short distance then jumped into the Cumberland River.