After recent carjackings, Jeffersonville approves new license plate cameras to fight crime

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Jeffersonville City Council approved funding for a new camera system that will help with fighting crime.

FLOCK comes after two violent carjackings that happened in the Jeffersonville.

The system does not take video but captures license plates and then sends that information back to a criminal database.

Mayor Mike Moor said there has been some pushback but said it’s a matter of public safety.

“Oh, I think everybody has comments here or there – Big Brother is watching,” he said. “Honestly, the only person that should be nervous about these cameras are the criminals.”

More than 60 communities in Indiana currently use the system.

