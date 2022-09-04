Homes wash away, roads crumble in Southern Indiana flooding

Up to three homes washed away in floods Saturday night, according to Jefferson County Indiana Emergency Management Director Troy Morgan. One person is still missing.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Indiana — Up to three homes washed away in floods Saturday night, according to Jefferson County Indiana Emergency Management Director Troy Morgan.

One person is still unaccounted for.

According to Morgan, dozens of people searched for a woman who lives in one of the washed-away homes. Two fire departments, the local sheriff's department and emergency management searched until it was too dark to see.

The homes were between the 7000 and 8000 blocks of East Brushy Fork Road.

Crews will return Sunday morning as the sun rises to continue their search.

The damage goes far beyond lost homes.

WHAS11 photojournalist John Humphress observed cars stuck in trees, roads washed away, and homes vanished.

Stay with WHAS11 throughout the day Sunday for continued updates on this flooding damage.

