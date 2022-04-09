Body of woman found following flash flooding in Jefferson County, Indiana

Up to three homes washed away in floods Saturday night, according to Jefferson County, Indiana Emergency Management Director Troy Morgan.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Indiana — A few homes were swept away in southeastern Indiana following flash flooding.

According to the Jeff-Craig Fire Department, emergency crews had been out conducting multiple water rescue calls Saturday evening.

Emergency Management Director Troy Morgan said the body of a woman has been found after the flooding. However, they are working to confirm her identity.

Some of the homes washed away were between the 7000 and 8000 blocks of East Brushy Fork Road.

The JCFD urged residents to check on their neighbors.

WHAS11 photojournalist John Humphress observed cars stuck in trees, roads washed away, and homes vanished.

Stay with WHAS11 throughout the day Sunday for continued updates on this flooding damage.

