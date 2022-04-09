'It hit everybody at once': Residents of southeastern Indiana town impacted by flash flooding

Authorities in Jefferson County, Indiana said the body of a woman has been found after flooding impacted the town of Manville, Indiana.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Indiana — The damage in Jefferson County, Indiana is hard to put in words.

It’s something you have to see with your own eyes to believe.

Amber Brierly was with her husband, their two sons when the rain started falling Saturday night. Once their power went out, they knew they were in trouble.

“It hit everybody at once. Like we heard the creeks flowing and then next thing you know, we’re all flooded out,” she said.

In the span of three hours, eastern Jefferson and Switzerland County were hit with nine-inches of rain and the Brierly’s described the volume of rushing waters felt like an ocean.

“The waves [of water] is coming in our yards, knocking down our trees,” she said.

Nearly a day later, the floods have left their mark in the community. From torn up homes to dilapidated bridges there are pieces of properties scattered.

Jefferson County Emergency Management report two homes were swept away along with six residents. All were found safe and uninjured with the exception of one.

“We heard screaming, ‘help, help, we found her,’” Brierly described.

The body of the woman was found under a bridge in the area. She has not been formally identified, but WHAS11 News spoke with family members of hers Sunday.

After searching for the woman all night, they are now searching for all of their belongings and pieces of what was their home – scattered across miles of land and water.

Crews are expected to return to the scene Monday to help with cleanup.

The Jeff-Craig Fire Department said there are no other reports of missing people.

