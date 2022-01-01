Vrbo Citrus Bowl | Everything you need to know about Wildcats vs Hawkeyes game on New Year's Day

The game is at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida.

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Kentucky Wildcats go helmet to helmet with the Iowa Hawkeyes in the Citrus Bowl. You can watch the game on WHAS11. This will be the Wildcats' second appearance in the Vrbo Citrus Bowl in three years.

According to UK's athletics website, Kentucky and Iowa enter the game tied for the nation's longest active non-conference win streak with 15 straight wins vs. non-league opponents.

When is the Vrbo Citrus Bowl?

The game is on January 1, 2022 or New Year's Day.

Where is the Vrbo Citrus Bowl?

The game is at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida

Where can I watch the game?

In the Louisville television market, you can watch the right here on WHAS11. In any television market, you can watch on your local ABC station. The WHAS11 Digital Team will provide real-time updates throughout the game.

Kickoff is scheduled for 1:00 p.m.

Where to find WHAS11

Spectrum SD - Channel 4

- Channel 4 Spectrum HD: Channel 908

Channel 908 AT&T Uverse: Channel 11

Channel 11 Direct TV - Channel 11

Channel 11 Antennae: Channel 11

Who's in the Vrbo Citrus Bowl?

The game is between the Kentucky Wildcats and the Iowa Hawkeyes. This will be UK's second appearance in the Citrus Bowl. The Wildcats last played in the Citrus Bowl in 2019.

UK's honorary guest at the game

A 6-year-old Louisville boy is heading to Orlando for the Citrus Bowl on New Year's Day. Malakai Roberts was blinded in a shooting last year.

When officials from the University of Kentucky and the Citrus Bowl heard his story, they were so inspired by his resiliency and bravery that they picked him to be an honorary guest.

UK history in bowl games

The Wildcats own an 11-9 all-time record in bowl games, according to UK athletics website. The Wildcats began their current six-year bowl run in 2016. The Cats have won each of their past three bowl games: defeating Penn State, 27-24, in the 2019 VRBO Citrus Bowl and Virginia Tech, 37-30, in the 2019 Belk Bowl, and NC State, 23-21, in last season's TaxSlayer Gator Bowl.

Get tickets to the Vrbo Citrus Bowl?

There are still seats available at Camping World Stadium. Click on Citrus Bowl tickets if you're interested in attending the game in Florida or gifting someone tickets.

What is the Vrbo Citrus Bowl?

The Vrbo Citrus Bowl is the seventh-oldest college football bowl in the U.S., according to the bowl game's website. It started in 1947 and was previously called the Tangerine Bowl. The bowl has hosted top teams from the Big Ten and Southeastern conferences since 1993, the website states.

The game moved to a New Year’s Day date in 1987 and remains a New Year’s Day tradition except in years when the holiday falls on a Sunday, the Vrbo Citrus Bowl history site says.