Doja Cat, AJR among concerts announced for College Football Playoff National Championship weekend in Indy

INDIANAPOLIS — The College Football Playoff National Championship game will play in Indianapolis on Jan. 10.

While fans will be filling Lucas Oil Stadium to see who takes home the title, there will be plenty of action outside the stadium.

On Nov. 18, fan and and convert events were announced for the days leading up to and through the championship game. Events will start Jan. 8.

All of the concert performances will be free on a stage at Monument Circle.

The concerts start on Saturday, Jan. 8 with performances by global superstar Doja Cat and one of Spotify’s “500 most-listened to artists,” AJR. The music continues Sunday, Jan. 9, with Grammy-award winner Twenty One Pilots and multi-platinum pop artist Ava Max.

Gates will open at 5 p.m. ET for the weekend concerts, and fans will be admitted on a first-come, first-served basis.

On Monday, January 10, the stage will be transformed into the Capital One Stage at Allstate Championship Tailgate. Multi-platinum selling hitmaker Sam Hunt will perform, along with YouTube’s Artist on the Rise, BRELAND. Gates will open at Noon ET.

Part of the commitments from the College Football Playoff committee was building the Indiana Learning Lab to help teachers throughout Indiana. The lab provides educators with instructional resources, digital learning labs, on-demand workshops and rewards for educators.

The host committee estimates the game will bring an economic impact of $150 million to central Indiana. Both participating schools get 20,000 tickets, bringing plenty of out-of-town fans.