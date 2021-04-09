LIST | Full 2021 football schedules for Kentucky, Indiana teams

Looking for your favorite team's schedule? We've got you covered with full schedules for UofL, IU, UK and WKU.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — College football is back! If you're looking to see when your favorite local team is in action, we've got you covered.

Here are the schedules for University of Louisville, Indiana University, University of Kentucky and Western Kentucky University.

Ole Miss - Sept. 6 at 8 p.m. Mercedes-Benz Stadium Atlanta, Ga.

Eastern Kentucky - Sept. 11 at 7 p.m. Cardinal Stadium

Central Florida - Sept. 17 at 7:30 p.m. Cardinal Stadium

Florida State - Sept. 25 TBA Tallahassee, Fla.

Wake Forest - Oct. 2 TBA Winston-Salem, N.C.

Virginia - Oct. 9 TBA Cardinal Stadium

Boston College - Oct. 23 TBA Cardinal Stadium

North Carolina State - Oct. 30 TBA Raleigh, N.C.

Clemson - Nov. 6 TBA Cardinal Stadium

Syracuse - Nov. 13 TBA Cardinal Stadium

Duke - Nov. 18 TBA Durham, N.C.

Kentucky - Nov. 27 TBA Cardinal Stadium

Louisiana Monroe - Sept. 4 at Noon Kroger Field

Missouri - Sept. 11 at 7:30 p.m. Kroger Field

Chattanooga - Sept. 18 at Noon Kroger Field

South Carolina - Sept. 25 TBA Columbia, S.C.

Florida - Oct. 2 TBA Kroger Field

LSU - Oct. 9 TBA Kroger Field

Georgia - Oct. 16 TBA Athens, Ga.

Mississippi State - Oct. 30 TBA Starkville, Miss.

Tennessee - Nov. 6 TBA Kroger Field

Vanderbilt - Nov. 13 TBA Nashville, Tenn.

New Mexico State - Nov. 20 TBA Kroger Field

Louisville- Nov. 27 TBA Louisville, Ky.

Iowa - Sept. 4 at 3:30 p.m. Iowa City, IA

Idaho - Sept. 11 at 7:30 p.m. Memorial Stadium

Cincinnati - Sept. 18 at Noon Memorial Stadium

Western Kentucky - Sept. 25 at 8 p.m. Bowling Green, Ky.

Penn State - Oct. 2 TBA University Park, Pa.

Michigan State - Oct. 16 at Noon Memorial Stadium

Ohio State - Oct. 23 TBA Memorial Stadium

Maryland - Oct. 30 TBA College Park, Md.

Michigan - Nov. 6 TBA Ann Arbor, Mich.

Rutgers - Nov. 13 TBA Memorial Stadium

Minnesota - Nov. 20 TBA Memorial Stadium

Purdue - Nov. 27 TBA West Lafayette, Ind.

Tennessee Martin - Sept. 2 at 8 p.m. Houchens Industries-L.T. Smith Stadium

Army - Sept. 11 at 11:30 a.m. West Point, N.Y.

Indiana - Sept. 25 at 8 p.m. Houchens Industries-L.T. Smith Stadium

Michigan State - Oct. 2 at 7:30 p.m. East Lansing, Mich.

Texas San Antonio - Oct. 9 at 7 p.m. Houchens Industries-L.T. Smith Stadium

Old Dominion - Oct. 16 at 1:30 p.m. Norfolk, Va.

Florida International - Oct. 23 at 7 p.m. Miami, Fla.

Charlotte - Oct. 30 at 2 p.m. Houchens Industries-L.T. Smith Stadium

Middle Tennessee - Nov. 6 at 1:30 p.m. Houchens Industries-L.T. Smith Stadium

Rice - Nov. 13 at Noon Houston, TX

Florida Atlantic - Nov. 20 at Noon Houchens Industries-L.T. Smith Stadium

Marshall - Nov. 27 at 1:30 p.m. Huntington, W.Va.

Best of luck to all our local teams this upcoming season!

