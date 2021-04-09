LIST | Full 2021 football schedules for Kentucky, Indiana teams

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — College football is back! If you're looking to see when your favorite local team is in action, we've got you covered.
Here are the schedules for University of Louisville, Indiana University, University of Kentucky and Western Kentucky University.
- Ole Miss - Sept. 6 at 8 p.m. Mercedes-Benz Stadium Atlanta, Ga.
- Eastern Kentucky - Sept. 11 at 7 p.m. Cardinal Stadium
- Central Florida - Sept. 17 at 7:30 p.m. Cardinal Stadium
- Florida State - Sept. 25 TBA Tallahassee, Fla.
- Wake Forest - Oct. 2 TBA Winston-Salem, N.C.
- Virginia - Oct. 9 TBA Cardinal Stadium
- Boston College - Oct. 23 TBA Cardinal Stadium
- North Carolina State - Oct. 30 TBA Raleigh, N.C.
- Clemson - Nov. 6 TBA Cardinal Stadium
- Syracuse - Nov. 13 TBA Cardinal Stadium
- Duke - Nov. 18 TBA Durham, N.C.
- Kentucky - Nov. 27 TBA Cardinal Stadium
- Louisiana Monroe - Sept. 4 at Noon Kroger Field
- Missouri - Sept. 11 at 7:30 p.m. Kroger Field
- Chattanooga - Sept. 18 at Noon Kroger Field
- South Carolina - Sept. 25 TBA Columbia, S.C.
- Florida - Oct. 2 TBA Kroger Field
- LSU - Oct. 9 TBA Kroger Field
- Georgia - Oct. 16 TBA Athens, Ga.
- Mississippi State - Oct. 30 TBA Starkville, Miss.
- Tennessee - Nov. 6 TBA Kroger Field
- Vanderbilt - Nov. 13 TBA Nashville, Tenn.
- New Mexico State - Nov. 20 TBA Kroger Field
- Louisville- Nov. 27 TBA Louisville, Ky.
- Iowa - Sept. 4 at 3:30 p.m. Iowa City, IA
- Idaho - Sept. 11 at 7:30 p.m. Memorial Stadium
- Cincinnati - Sept. 18 at Noon Memorial Stadium
- Western Kentucky - Sept. 25 at 8 p.m. Bowling Green, Ky.
- Penn State - Oct. 2 TBA University Park, Pa.
- Michigan State - Oct. 16 at Noon Memorial Stadium
- Ohio State - Oct. 23 TBA Memorial Stadium
- Maryland - Oct. 30 TBA College Park, Md.
- Michigan - Nov. 6 TBA Ann Arbor, Mich.
- Rutgers - Nov. 13 TBA Memorial Stadium
- Minnesota - Nov. 20 TBA Memorial Stadium
- Purdue - Nov. 27 TBA West Lafayette, Ind.
- Tennessee Martin - Sept. 2 at 8 p.m. Houchens Industries-L.T. Smith Stadium
- Army - Sept. 11 at 11:30 a.m. West Point, N.Y.
- Indiana - Sept. 25 at 8 p.m. Houchens Industries-L.T. Smith Stadium
- Michigan State - Oct. 2 at 7:30 p.m. East Lansing, Mich.
- Texas San Antonio - Oct. 9 at 7 p.m. Houchens Industries-L.T. Smith Stadium
- Old Dominion - Oct. 16 at 1:30 p.m. Norfolk, Va.
- Florida International - Oct. 23 at 7 p.m. Miami, Fla.
- Charlotte - Oct. 30 at 2 p.m. Houchens Industries-L.T. Smith Stadium
- Middle Tennessee - Nov. 6 at 1:30 p.m. Houchens Industries-L.T. Smith Stadium
- Rice - Nov. 13 at Noon Houston, TX
- Florida Atlantic - Nov. 20 at Noon Houchens Industries-L.T. Smith Stadium
- Marshall - Nov. 27 at 1:30 p.m. Huntington, W.Va.
Best of luck to all our local teams this upcoming season!
