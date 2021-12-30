Locke rallies Louisville to 73-69 victory over Wake Forest

Louisville is now 9-2 all-time against Wake Forest and the Cards are off to a 2-0 start in conference play for the third year in a row.

Noah Locke scored 14 of his 17 points in the second half and Louisville rallied to beat Wake Forest 73-69 in the Cardinals’ Atlantic Coast Conference home opener.

Isaiah Mucius hit a 3 to give Wake Forest a 61-60 lead with 4:47 remaining. Louisville (8-4, 2-0) regained the lead on a Locke 3-pointer before Mucius hit again from deep to put the Demon Deacons (11-2, 1-1) up 64-63 with 2:21 left.

Louisville took a two-point lead on a 3 by Malik Williams before Daivien Williamson hit from deep to put Wake Forest ahead 67-66 with 1:30 left.

Locke put the Cardinals on top for good with 1:08 remaining with his fifth 3-pointer, adding two free throws with 16 seconds left to make it a two-possession lead.

“We beat a good team. We beat a team that has played really well this year," said UofL head coach Chris Mack.

Up next: UofL will take on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on Sunday.

