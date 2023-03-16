What to know ahead of No. 1 seed Purdue, No. 4 seed IU's 1st round games in NCAA Tournament

The Boilermakers tip-off against Fairleigh Dickinson at 6:50 p.m. ET, while the Hoosiers start against Kent State at 9:55 p.m. ET.

INDIANAPOLIS — UPDATE: The Purdue Boilermakers lose in the first round of the NCAA tournament, falling to Fairleigh Dickenson 63-58.

Earlier story:

The No. 1 seed Purdue Boilermakers and No. 4 seed Indiana Hoosiers begin their title hopes Friday, March 17 in the NCAA Tournament.

Here's a preview of each game.

No. 1 seed Purdue (29-5) vs. No. 16 seed Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (20-15)

Tip-off: 6:50 p.m. ET

Where: Columbus, Ohio

How to watch: TNT

The Boilermakers have gone 15-5 against Big Ten opponents, with a 14-0 record in non-conference play. Purdue is second in the Big Ten with 15.5 assists per game led by Braden Smith averaging 4.3.

The Knights are 10-6 against NEC teams. Fairleigh Dickinson is 2-0 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 11.2 turnovers per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Smith is averaging 9.8 points and 4.3 assists for the Boilermakers. Zach Edey is averaging 22.0 points over the last 10 games for Purdue.

Demetre Roberts is scoring 16.6 points per game with 3.0 rebounds and 4.3 assists for the Knights. Ansley Almonor is averaging 14.2 points and 5.1 rebounds while shooting 43.6% over the past 10 games for Fairleigh Dickinson.

LAST 10 GAMES: Boilermakers: 7-3, averaging 70.8 points, 34.1 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points per game.

Knights: 6-4, averaging 76.6 points, 31.8 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points.

No. 4 seed IU (22-11) vs. No. 13 seed Kent State Golden Flashes (28-6)

Tip-off: 9:55 p.m. ET

Where: Albany, New York

How to watch: TBS

The Hoosiers' record in Big Ten games is 12-8, and their record is 10-3 in non-conference games. Indiana is sixth in the Big Ten in rebounding with 33.0 rebounds. Trayce Jackson-Davis leads the Hoosiers with 10.9 boards.

The Golden Flashes are 15-3 against MAC opponents. Kent State ranks fourth in the MAC with 9.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Cli'Ron Hornbeak averaging 2.0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jackson-Davis is averaging 20.8 points, 10.9 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 2.7 blocks for the Hoosiers. Jalen Hood-Schifino is averaging 15.6 points over the last 10 games for Indiana.

Sincere Carry averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Flashes, scoring 17.7 points while shooting 31.2% from beyond the arc. Malique Jacobs is averaging 14.3 points, 5.9 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 2.1 steals over the last 10 games for Kent State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hoosiers: 6-4, averaging 69.1 points, 30.2 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points per game.