BALTIMORE — Derrick Henry gained 195 yards rushing and threw a 3-yard touchdown pass in the Tennessee Titans' 28-12 victory over the Baltimore Ravens.

The win for the Titans came one week after dominating defending Super Bowl champion New England.

Baltimore had won its last 12 games with quarterback Lamar Jackson setting records and looking unstoppable.

It instead was Henry was who was unstoppable. Tennessee's defense had two interceptions of Jackson, who also lost a fumble, and the Titans twice stopped Baltimore on fourth-and-1.

Ryan Tannehill threw two TD passes for Tennessee.

The Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans have played now nine times since 2005, with both teams trading a win and a loss each time.

The Ravens finish the 2019 season at 14-3 overall. This is the second straight playoff loss for Baltimore and its young quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Jackson and his teammates turned the ball over three times against the Titans.

Below is our Live Blog from the game. Take a look at the action!

LIVE BLOG:

Lamar Jackson throws a touchdown strike to Hayden Hurst.

A Lamar Jackso fumble leads to another score for the Titans.

Should we send Lamar to the Olympics this summer?

The second half has started!

Derrick Henry is on fire tonight. Picking up from where he left off against the New England Patriots last week.

Ravens get on the board with a Justin Tucker field goal.

Titans take the lead after an interception by Lamar Jackson. Tannehill connects with his receiver for a 12-yard pass.

WUSA9's Darren Haynes is ready to cover the Baltimore Ravens playoff game against the Tennessee Titans. Lamar Jackson is also getting ready with a few pregame snaps and throws.

Ravens running back Mark Ingram will play in tonight's game against the Tennesse Titans after being labeled as questionable all week.

Darren Haynes live from outside M&T bank Stadium with Ravens fans before kickoff against the Tennessee Titans.

Steve Smith Sr. sits down with Lamar Jackson ahead of his AFC Divisional Playoff game against the Tennessee Titans. It's only the second time the 23-year-old quarterback has played in the playoffs.

The Baltimore Ravens are ready for the big game! New Playoff logos are giving M&T Bank Stadium a little more flair.

