AKRON, Ohio (AP) - An Ohio school that receives funding from basketball star LeBron James' foundation is getting $1 million from the foundation of a sporting goods retailer to build a new gymnasium.

The Akron Beacon Journal reports James, currently with the NBA's Los Angeles Lakers, announced the Dick's Sporting Goods Foundation grant Thursday at his alma mater, St. Vincent St. Mary High school in Akron.

The gym will be built at I Promise School, a partnership between James' family foundation and the Akron Public Schools. It opened last year with an enrollment of around 240 third- and fourth-graders designed to help at-risk children with a curriculum focused on science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

James says the new gymnasium will provide children with "an opportunity to play and learn in a safe place."