LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The latest release from the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum features a familiar face: Baltimore Ravens quarterback and former Louisville Cardinal Lamar Jackson.

The bobblehead, manufactured by FOCO, features Jackson riding on the back of an actual raven and is part of the Riding Bobblehead Series. The figure is intended to be symbolic of how Jackson "looks to ride the Ravens to Super Bowl LV next season."

The Lamar Jackson bobblehead is available online on the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame's website. It costs $40 with an $8 shipping fee and is expected to ship in June 2020. Only 2,020 bobbleheads were made, so don't wait to order one!

"Lamar’s bobbleheads have been among the most popular we’ve had over the past year and the riding series has been one of the most popular, so combining the two was an easy decision,” National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum co-founder and CEO Phil Sklar said. “We think this bobblehead turned out great and will be a fan favorite.”

Other athletes in the Riding Bobblehead Series include Tom Brady, J.J. Watt and Stephen Curry.

Lamar Jackson was unanimously chosen as the NFL MVP for 2019 and set an NFL record for the most rushing yards in a season by a quarterback while playing for the Ravens. He spent three seasons with the Louisville Cardinals before going pro and was a Heisman Trophy winner in his sophomore year.

