Lamar Jackson picked no. 1 on NFL Top 100 list

The reigning NFL MVP became the youngest player picked no. 1 in the annual player selected list.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Baltimore Ravens Quarterback and reigning NFL MVP Lamar Jackson was named the best player in the annual NFL player selected Top 100 list.

Jackson led the Ravens to a 14-2 season leading the league in touchdown passes with 36 and breaking the single season QB rushing yards record with 1,206.

The 23-year-old is the youngest player to ever be voted no. 1 on the annual list.

Jackson took home five AFC offensive Player of the Week awards and one AFC offensive Player of the Month award throughout the season as well as being on the AP All Pro First Team.

The quarterback played at the University of Louisville from 2015-2017 winning the Heisman Trophy in 2016.

