"Lamar Jackson Way": Louisville dedicates campus road in honor of former player

UofL Athletics unveiled new "Lamar Jackson Way" road signs dedicating a campus street in Jackson's honor.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — University of Louisville Athletics unveiled new details for Saturday's ceremony where former UofL star Lamar Jackson's jersey number will be retired.

The ceremony will take place during half-time of Louisville's matchup against Syracuse.

On Friday, the athletics program tweeted out photos showing new signage for the roadway outside of the Howard Schnellenberger Football Complex, which is being dedicated in honor of Jackson.

The "Lamar Jackson Way" will have a speed limit of 8 miles per hour--a nod to the number on the jersey Jackson wore while playing for the university.

Jackson is one of only two players in the program's history to have their jersey number retired and permanently mounted on the east side of Cardinal Stadium.

A full day of festivities is planned prior to Saturday's matchup to celebrate the special occasion.

Prior to the game, fans will be able to take photos with a cut-out of Jackson at The Alley and pick up a 'Number 8' temporary tattoo.

The first 20,000 fans will get a black number 8 rally towel as well.

Tickets are still available for Saturday's game if you want to attend the celebration.

