LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It felt like Lamar Jackson was constantly making headlines during his incredible 2019 NFL season as a quarterback for the Baltimore Ravens. However, true Jackson fans knew that his path to stardom started with his three years at the University of Louisville.

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum released a new Lamar Jackson bobblehead celebrating his time at UofL. The bobblehead features Jackson in the Heisman Trophy pose, wearing his Louisville Cardinals uniform.

The limited-edition bobbleheads, manufactured by FOCO, are available to pre-order through the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum’s online store. Only 2,020 are available and they will ship to customers in July. Each bobblehead costs $40, plus a shipping fee of $8. You can order the bobblehead here.

Jackson won the Heisman Trophy as a sophomore at the University of Louisville and was a Heisman finalist as a junior before going pro. He was selected in the first round by the Baltimore Ravens in the 2018 NFL Draft and was announced as the unanimous selection for the 2019 NFL MVP award.

During his first season as a full-time starter with the Ravens, Jackson set an NFL record for the most rushing yards in a season by a quarterback and the Ravens franchise record for the most passing touchdowns in a season.

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum has previously released other Lamar Jackson bobbleheads, and the company said there is a 3-foot-tall Jackson bobblehead in the works.

For more information, visit the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum website.

