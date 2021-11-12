‘It was overwhelming, heartwarming’ | Lamar Jackson’s jersey retired at Louisville’s Cardinal Stadium

In front of thousands of fans, Lamar Jackson received thunderous applause as Louisville unveiled his name and retired No. 8 jersey on Saturday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — In a weekend celebrating its first Heisman Trophy winner, the University of Louisville retired the No. 8 jersey worn by Lamar Jackson in front of thousands of fans at Cardinal Stadium on Saturday.

Jackson is one of only two players in the program's history to have their jersey number retired and permanently mounted on the east side of Cardinal Stadium.

He was in awe at the amount of love, appreciation and admiration shown to him during a special halftime ceremony, where he was joined by his mother Felicia Jones.

"It was overwhelming, heartwarming. I was kind of getting emotional on the inside, but I couldn't show it," he said to fans.

"It was overwhelming, heartwarming. I was kind of getting emotional on the inside, but I couldn't show it."



Here's the unveiling of Lamar Jackson's name and retired No. 8 on Cardinal Stadium, as well as Jackson's full on-field speech and some reaction from him after it. pic.twitter.com/xSPtl4fo3E — Tyler Greever (@Tyler_Greever) November 13, 2021

UofL has celebrated Jackson all weekend including a special “Lamar Jackson Way” – a small street outside of the Howard Schnellenberger Football Complex where the speed limit is 8 miles per hour, a nod to his jersey he wore while playing for the Cards.

The athletics department shared photos of the signage via social media on Friday.

All roads lead to celebrating 8️⃣!



Introducing Lamar Jackson Way, speed limit 8 mph.#GoCards x @Lj_era8 pic.twitter.com/TmtXOGQtP0 — Louisville Athletics (@GoCards) November 12, 2021

Prior to Saturday's game against Syracuse, fans were able to take photos with a cut-out of Jackson at the Alley and even got a special "Number 8" temporary tattoo..

Some of the first fans inside the stadium also received a black towel donning Jackson's jersey number.

It was also the day the Cards ended their two-game losing streak. They beat Syracuse 41-3.

Here's some more from today: Jackson throws the L's up, his mom Felicia Jones shares a blanket with Louisville president Dr. Neeli Bendapudi, a look at his Heisman trophy and other shots I got down on the field. pic.twitter.com/0d19E7PE4s — Tyler Greever (@Tyler_Greever) November 13, 2021

STORIES LIKE THIS:

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.