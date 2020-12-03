LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Kentucky High School Athletics Association has instructed the suspension of tickets sales for the State Boys Basketball Tournament, per multiple Kentucky high school boys basketball accounts. This is likely in response to coronavirus concerns but more details will be released soon.

The tournament which is in the first round of the tournament is held at Rupp Arena in Lexington.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has advised Kentuckians to avoid large gatherings. No confirmation has been made at this time if the State Girls Basketball Tournament will have the same suspension of ticket sales.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

